Hip-hop Artist (I)deal Collaborates with October London and Others on New Track

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (I)deal is back along with Stock Marley and R&B golden boy of the moment October London as a featured artist on Walter West & Pooneys' classic ode the chronic "Lifted."

Featuring Pooney's soulful production and a silky-smooth hook from October, the creative and clever lyrics celebrate and elevate a good high. This feel-good groove will have you hooked.

"LIFTED" is (I)deal's stellar the follow-up to "The Crown," featuring Benny The Butcher and October London off of his "Scatterbrained" album, which is available on Spotify.

Producer Pooney and ingenious lyricist Walter West bring together a solid crew of smokers to create a mind-altering explosion. Walter West's rap keeps your head nodding while Stock Marley's melodic bars allow the listeners mind to drift into a beautiful daydream vibe, topped by October London's soul-filled crooning & delivery, "Lifted" glides on a retro cloud of smoke. (I)deal's his unique lyrical flow completes this session nicely.

'LIFTED' is a first-listen song that will immediately captivate you. Its infectious rhythm and clever lyrics will have you hitting the repeat button. For more information about (I)deal, visit Idealmusic.art or watch the video on YouTube.

