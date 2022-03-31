Hip Hop Artist Turns Voice Loss into Thriving Business Venture
Mar 31, 2022, 08:31 ET
BROOKFIELD, Wis., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After 13 years in the music industry, Jamar Jones music career ended with torn vocal cords. Jones' adversity and entertainment experience led him to create Foureva Media.
"I became depressed for two and a half years," reflects Jamar Jones. "I started to look deep within and realized that music was the vehicle. When pain shows up in your life, you need to ask yourself, is this going to make or break me? Everyone has a purpose, and your journey is to find your purpose." To rise above, Jones turned his strengths into services. And a business began to evolve.
Today, Foureva Media is a branding and media company that blurs entertainment and advertising. "Brands need to be relatable, entertainment connects," says Jones. "We're finding success within brand storytelling, podcasting, influencers, video, and pop-up events."
As a black-owned agency, Foureva Media propels diversity, inclusion, and positive culture. Clients include Green Bay Packers champion Jarrett Bush, and Versiti Blood Centers. Jamar Jones used to support causes through music. Now he's reaching heights larger than himself.
About Foureva Media
Foureva Media was established by Jamar Jones in 2015. Our mission is to propel diversity, inclusion, and positive culture within individuals, brands, and businesses. By 2022, Foureva Media has grown to a team of 13. Jamar is actively involved in supporting several non-profit organizations. More information about the company is available at https://fourevamedia.com/. See videos at https://www.youtube.com/c/FourevaMedia/videos.
Contact:
Randy Wilinski
Foureva Media
Project Assassin
13600 Bishops Court
Brookfield, WI
262 872 3004
