Hip Hop Boxing Federation Extends $1 Million Purse to Rappers Tekashi69 and Chief Keef to Squash Beef

"Settling beef without a piece, putting the guns down and catching a fade to get paid, is an industry game changer," said Ryan Eisenberg, Chief Operations Officer for Hip Hop Boxing Federation and Bryanna Jenkins, Conflict Resolution Consultant. "This helps to resolve the culture's number one fear which is the senseless loss of life caused by gun violence of today's clout chasers and bullies."

According to reports, the feud between Tr3way and Glo Gang has reached to an alarming extent of late – so much that it has resulted in someone taking a shot at Chief Keef (founder of Glo Gang) during a recent visit to New York.

HHBF is an urban genre of Vince McMahan's WWF. The organization has introduced production and exhibition of storyline boxing steered by hip hop celebs, social media influencers as well as members of rival street gangs who want to settle their "Beef" inside the ring. Bouts hosted by HHBF are completely entertainment based.

Hip Hop Boxing Federation offers a number of services to the entertainment and sports industries, including conflict resolution, management, promotion, consulting, product placement, sponsorship and more.

