Hip Hop Celebrates The Return of 4th of July Gatherings With Sniffin Griffin's BBQ & Warren G

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sniffin Griffin's BBQ founder, Warren G, announced a new special offer for Sniffin Griffin's BBQ sauces and rubs to promote a return to group BBQ get togethers for the 4th of July.

"Last year we all spent the 4th of July in quarantine. We couldn't get together and enjoy our friends and family around our grills. This year we can bring back those great times and celebrate." - Warren G

Warren G Sniffin Griffin's BBQ Founder

During the quarantine group gatherings were almost impossible. Currently all states have reopened for small gatherings which allow family and friends to get together. In a recent study by The Vacationer , 73.4%, or roughly 190 million people will take part in a BBQ or cookout for Fourth of July in 2021.

"Now if you want to put together a Hip Hop BBQ with your family and friends you can do it. Remember what the 4th of July meant to you and yours." - Warren G

Outdoor activities have always been the most popular way to celebrate the Fourth of July. For many this may include sporting events, a parade, visiting a beach or a lake. Regardless of where Americans go, or what else they do, the two most regularly celebrated activities on the Fourth of July are fireworks and BBQ.

"Get out the grill and get ready for the show. BBQ and fireworks are the way to go." - Warren G

Bring a little Hip Hop to your 4th of July BBQ with a bottle of Sniffin Griffin's BBQ sauce or rubs, straight from the hip hop pitmaster himself.

