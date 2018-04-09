Hip-Hop Legend Busta Rhymes To Headline Heineken House At Coachella

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heineken®, the official malt beverage sponsor of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, returns for the 17th consecutive year with the fan-favorite Heineken House April 13–15 and April 20–22. This year's weekend one line-up features headliner and Hip-Hop Icon Busta Rhymes. Consumers ages 21 and over can engage with Heineken in exciting ways with a weekend of performances from top artists and DJs, and many other engagements and activations.

Busta Rhymes, whose career spans over 20 years to crown him one of the top names in Hip Hop, is set to take the Heineken House stage and deliver a legendary performance packed with surprises on Saturday, April 15. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Busta's third solo album, E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event). Certified Platinum and widely hailed as a Hip-Hop classic, Busta plans to commemorate this historic milestone with a special performance celebrating E.L.E. This performance will undoubtedly prove to be a highlight in Busta's electric set, and a moment that Coachella attendees will not want to miss.

Other Heineken House exclusive performances include 12th Planet, Wuki, Funtcase B2B Cookie Monsta, LAXX and more.

"This year's Heineken House at Coachella will be bigger and better than ever before. We've expanded our footprint to allow even more attendees inside the House for a truly unforgettable experience and atmosphere," said Pattie Falch, brand director for sponsorships and events, Heineken. "For the fifth year in a row, we've secured a unique lineup of top DJ's, EDM artists and rappers, with a few surprises and new additions to the Heineken House that festival-goers will certainly not want to miss."

In addition to the unforgettable musical performances, the Heineken House, open to those 21+, is the perfect destination for refreshing AC, Wi-Fi and perfectly chilled Heinekens. Additionally, Heineken is offering several enhancements including a unique and social-worthy backdrop for the ultimate "Grammable moment" curated by graffiti artist Adam Lucas (Hanksy), sustainable charging bars for iOS and Droid devices using energy generated by the movement on the Sustainable Dance Floor and free cups of water throughout the entire duration of the festival as a part of Heineken's "This One Is on Us" initiative.

Attendees camping out on the Festival campgrounds will have the opportunity to use Heineken Cold Storage On-Demand, where campers' cold beer will be stored for them and delivered directly to their campsites upon request. Taking advantage of Heineken Cold Storage also makes campers eligible for other on-site perks including prizes, beverage tickets or front-of-line access during a performance of their choice at Heineken House.

To participate in Heineken Cold Storage, campers 21+ can drop off their beverages and register for the text message-based service. Beverages will be delivered daily from 12-7p.m. and all requests must be submitted no later than 6 p.m. They can also schedule ahead of time by visiting this website.

