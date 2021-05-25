Hip Hop Legend MC Serch Joins VIDSIG in Creative Role

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live, global video platform VIDSIG (Video Signature) announced earlier today that hip hop artist and music executive Michael Berrin, aka MC Serch, has joined VIDSIG as Chief Creative Consultant, adding elevated strength to its entertainment division. One of the most respected artists in the entertainment industry, Serch is a former member of the rap groups 3rd Bass and Non Phixion and was the executive producer on arguably the greatest rap album of all time, Nas' Illmatic.

"VIDSIG continues to explode with growth in all ways," stated VIDSIG's Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Yarnold. "We're highly selective with each and every individual and organization that seeks to join us, and Serch's creative curation will bring even more powerfully influential artists and partnerships into the VIDSIG family for consideration."

VIDSIG's preeminent roster of talent continues to grow at a blistering pace, increasing by hundreds over the past two quarters alone. With the Q4 2020 release of its new app and platform, VIDSIG's profile has risen considerably and was recently featured in the Wall Street Journal as its valuation heads skyward.

"VIDSIG is poised to dominate this space and I believe it has the most intuitive and well-positioned platform in the addressable market," stated Serch. "From a brand perspective, its adherence to integrity aligns perfectly with me and my partners, and we believe we're going to make some considerable plays on both the talent and partnership fronts in the coming months."

VIDSIG has become a go-to platform for access to true talent and expertise including a dynamic and varied roster that includes such luminaries as Olympian Edwin Moses, artist Ron Finley (The Gangster Gardener), ESPN's Mark Tauscher, Jonathan Mark (the Medium) and College Experience Experts from over 100 of the top universities in the United States and the UK.

To download the new VIDSIG app, visit the App Store.

To learn more about VIDSIG, visit https://vidsig.com/.

