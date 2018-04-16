Hip Hop Sensation, Kyprios collaborates with RYU

The video was the end result of an authentic relationship that RYU has with Kyprios. The innovative video is a story being told in a compelling way by intertwining the artist's voice with the company's philosophies. This video is another example of how RYU is interconnected with the fabric of the community while reinforcing the essence of the brand.

Please enjoy the video by going to:

https://www.facebook.com/RYUapparel/videos/10157423358299126/

"We are honoured to count Kyprios as one of our partners in the community, especially one who shares the same core beliefs as we do," said CEO, Marcello Leone. "We were so moved by his lyrics that they inspired us to step up and create this beautiful video as a way to amplify his messaging."

About Kyprios

Kyprios is a renowned Canadian artist from Vancouver. His album, Say Something, was nominated for the Juno Award for Rap Recording of the Year and his song "Ignorance is Beautiful" was nominated for the Genie Award for Best Achievement in Music – Original Song. Formerly associated with the musical collective, Sweatshop Union, he now records and performs exclusively as a solo artist. Kyprios has also acted in feature films and has toured all across the world. He is one of the premier spoken word artists in Canada mixing elements of rap, hip hop, and storytelling in his performances.

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of athletically minded men and women. Innovatively designed without compromise and tailored for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

