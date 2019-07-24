Hip Hop Stars T.I. And Yella Beezy To Perform At "BIG3 Ballout" Basketball And Entertainment Festival In Dallas

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BIG3, the premier 3-on-3 basketball league worldwide, announced music legend T.I. and rising Dallas native Yella Beezy will both perform at a brand-new major basketball and entertainment festival, "BIG3 Ballout," coming to Dallas on August 17, 2019 with additional fan friendly events throughout the weekend.

In addition to the musical performances, "BIG3 Ballout" will feature all six weekly games on one day at American Airlines Center allowing fans to watch all games with just one ticket. The star-studded event will also include a series of Young3 clinics for area youth along with meet and greets with players. Additional events for the weekend are being planned.

The games will decide who makes the playoff cut with the postseason beginning the following week and will be highlighted by former Dallas Mavericks and 2011 NBA Champions Jason Terry and Deshawn Stevenson returning home.

With all teams in action at one location and fighting for a playoff berth, fans will have the opportunity to watch stars Joe Johnson, Amar'e Stoudemire, Royce White, Gilbert Arenas, Rashard Lewis, Glen Davis, Josh Smith, Stephen Jackson, Carlos Boozer, Jason Richardson, Al Jefferson, Cuttino Mobley, and coaches Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Gary Payton, Nancy Lieberman, Lisa Leslie, George Gervin, Charles Oakley, and more many. On hand at the event will also be BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube and commissioner Clyde Drexler.

"We were already ecstatic to bring "BIG3 Ballout" to Dallas, but adding musical stars T.I. and Yella Beezy to this star-studded event has taken our excitement to another stratosphere," said BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz. "Fans in Dallas will be able to see world-class competitors and artists with just one ticket in a truly unique atmosphere."

T.I. is an Atlanta, Georgia native and has become one of the greatest rappers and MCs in Hip Hop history. T.I. has released 10 albums during his illustrious career with seven cracking the US Billboard 200 top-five, including Billboard Hot 100 number one hits "Live Your Life" and "Whatever You Like." T.I is also an accomplished actor including a role in Marvel's Ant-Man series.

Also performing is rising star and local Dallas native, Yella Beezy. Named as one of the "5 Under-the-Radar Rappers from Dallas-Fort Worth You Should Know About," by The FADER Magazine, Yella Beezy is will be returning to his hometown to perform for the community where his career began. His song "That's On Me" hit 23 million views on YouTube in under six months and his long list of personal tracks has confirmed his growing success and popularity.

For all updated event information please visit Big3.com and fans can purchase tickets through BIG3.com/tickets.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where basketball superstars play. The premier half-court, 3-on-3 basketball league, BIG3 features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled NBA players of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast basketball, and incredible fan experiences.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeremy Watkins (Hiltzik Strategies for BIG3)

jwatkins@hstrategies.com

SOURCE BIG3