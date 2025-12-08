Hip Innovation Technology Updates Orthopedic Community on its Reverse Hip Replacement System

Experts will Present Data at upcoming Current Concepts in Joint Replacement (CCJR) Meeting

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip Innovation Technology invites attendees of the Current Concepts in Joint Replacement meeting to attend their free educational symposium. Attendees will be updated on the status of the Reverse Hip Replacement System (HRS).

Where: Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, Orlando, FL

Magnolia Room When: Thursday, December 11, 2025

7:00am -7:45am

Breakfast will be served Who: Steve MacDonald, MD , Professor and JC Kennedy Chairman of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario, Canada. Dr. MacDonald will provide a history and development overview of the Reverse HRS.

JC Adolph V. Lombardi Jr., MD , FAAOS, JIS Orthopedics Dr. Lombardi will show a video of a Reverse HRS surgical procedure he conducted and offer insights about the procedure and the device.

, FAAOS, JIS Orthopedics Thomas Turgeon, MD , Director of Arthroplasty Research, Concordia Hip and Knee Institute, Associate Professor, University of Manitoba Site Head of Surgery, Concordia General Hospital, and Reverse HRS lead study investigator. Dr. Turgeon will review final two-year radiostereometric analysis (RSA) data. He will also review 2-year and 5-year RSA data, with and without screws in the acetabular cup.

, Director of Arthroplasty Research, Concordia Hip and Knee Institute, Associate Professor, University of Manitoba Site Head of Surgery, Concordia General Hospital, and Reverse HRS lead study investigator. Stephen J. Zabinski, MD , Medical Director of Joint Replacement Surgery and Assistant Chairman of the Department of Surgery at Shore Medical Center Dr. Zabinski will provide an update on the status of HIT's registrational IDE study. He will also review key case studies and discuss a compassionate use case. And, for the first time, he will preview metal ion analysis data that confirms favorable results.

, Medical Director of Joint Replacement Surgery and Assistant Chairman of the Department of Surgery at Shore Medical Center

About the Reverse HRS

The Reverse HRS is a Metal-on-Polyethylene reverse geometry hip prosthesis designed to improve stability at extended ranges of motion and reduce the risk of dislocation. Like most conventional systems, the Reverse HRS consists of a femoral stem, an acetabular cup and a cobalt-chrome ball that articulates within a polyethylene liner. Unlike existing total hip replacement systems, the ball is placed on a trunnion within the acetabular cup instead of the femoral stem, and the polyethylene liner is attached to a femoral cup, which then attaches to the femoral stem, as opposed to the polyethylene liner being attached to the acetabular cup.

About Hip Innovation Technology, LLC

Hip Innovation Technology, founded in 2011, provides market-leading orthopedic device solutions that advance quality of life and quality of care for patients. In partnership with healthcare professionals worldwide, our goal is to design, manufacture and ultimately market innovative orthopedic reconstructive and related surgical product solutions in areas of high unmet medical need.

For more information, visit www.hipinnovationtechnology.com.

Contact:

George Diamantoni, CEO

Hip Innovation Technology

[email protected]

Media:

John F. Kouten

JFK Communications, Inc.

(908) 227-4714

[email protected]

SOURCE Hip Innovation Technology