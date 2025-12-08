Hip Innovation Technology Updates Orthopedic Community on its Reverse Hip Replacement System
News provided byHip Innovation Technology
Dec 08, 2025, 09:05 ET
Experts will Present Data at upcoming Current Concepts in Joint Replacement (CCJR) Meeting
BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip Innovation Technology invites attendees of the Current Concepts in Joint Replacement meeting to attend their free educational symposium. Attendees will be updated on the status of the Reverse Hip Replacement System (HRS).
|
Where:
|
Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, Orlando, FL
|
When:
|
Thursday, December 11, 2025
|
Who:
|
About the Reverse HRS
The Reverse HRS is a Metal-on-Polyethylene reverse geometry hip prosthesis designed to improve stability at extended ranges of motion and reduce the risk of dislocation. Like most conventional systems, the Reverse HRS consists of a femoral stem, an acetabular cup and a cobalt-chrome ball that articulates within a polyethylene liner. Unlike existing total hip replacement systems, the ball is placed on a trunnion within the acetabular cup instead of the femoral stem, and the polyethylene liner is attached to a femoral cup, which then attaches to the femoral stem, as opposed to the polyethylene liner being attached to the acetabular cup.
About Hip Innovation Technology, LLC
Hip Innovation Technology, founded in 2011, provides market-leading orthopedic device solutions that advance quality of life and quality of care for patients. In partnership with healthcare professionals worldwide, our goal is to design, manufacture and ultimately market innovative orthopedic reconstructive and related surgical product solutions in areas of high unmet medical need.
For more information, visit www.hipinnovationtechnology.com.
Contact:
George Diamantoni, CEO
Hip Innovation Technology
[email protected]
Media:
John F. Kouten
JFK Communications, Inc.
(908) 227-4714
[email protected]
SOURCE Hip Innovation Technology
Share this article