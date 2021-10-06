Hip Mobility And SummitQwest Ground Announce Merger, Forming HQ - Largest Mobility Company For Corporate Travel

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip Mobility, a pioneering technology company offering commute shuttle solutions for enterprises, announced today its merger with SummitQwest Ground Inc., the leading corporate mobility software solution, forming HQ. HQ is providing mobility solutions to the world's biggest companies including global investment banks, top US banks and insurance companies as well as major law firms, advertising & marketing organizations. HQ's network covers ride providers in hundreds of cities worldwide, reaching 1 million in ride volume by next year.

White & Case, a prestigious International law firm, with more than 2000 attorneys is one of HQ's long-standing, blue-chip clients. "We have worked with HQ for many years and are very happy with our partnership. Our employees can book their rides easily with quality suppliers, with all the billing & payment processed through SummitGround simplifying our accounting and finance while ensuring we are paying the right amount for each ride. We have real-time access to data and information dramatically increasing the transparency of our program and our ability to manage it accordingly," says Robert Roma, Senior Manager at White & Case in New York.

The merger leverages both SummitQwest's next generation corporate mobility solution and Hip's corporate shuttle solutions, transforming the way enterprises and their employees travel. Today, companies are subject to archaic reservation systems, billing & payment processes while incurring unnecessary and often incorrect charges. HQ drives innovation in corporate travel, automating the entire mobility process from booking to payment, allowing companies to fully and easily outsource their mobility needs, from individual rides like business trips and commuting to shared transportation, like campus shuttles, and meetings & events.

Through the merger, HQ builds on decades of proven software solutions to book mobility services for business travel with a firm's preferred suppliers or through HQ's proprietary network of highly and continuously vetted mobility providers including premium chauffeurs, car services, taxis, and more. HQ is fully integrated with client operating systems including ERP systems, BI platforms, and data warehouses enabling corporations to track and report all mobility spend while using HQ's centralized payment process all on one platform.

In addition, organizations can add a flexible employee shuttle transportation option, or incorporate and improve an existing shuttle program, using proprietary dynamic route optimization algorithms to ensure the most efficient set of shuttle routes, minimizing employee time commuting, and controlling company spend.

Across travel use cases, with the top rated HQ apps, employees are able to book rides, reserve seats, and track all their transportation in real time, getting the mobile-first experience travelers have come to expect in the industry.

"HQ is tapping into a huge opportunity to modernize the corporate travel industry by providing an efficient and streamlined one-stop-shop for all corporate transportation needs including access to vehicles, commuter shuttle options, corporate payments, and integration into corporate systems,"says Amiad Solomon, co-founder & CEO and co-founder of Hip, who will serve as CEO of the merged companies. "We're excited to announce this merger with SummitQwest, pushing the boundaries of seamless corporate travel one step further. "

"This is a powerful combination and we are excited to join forces with Hip to form HQ—a perfect match that accelerates our market leading embedded corporate transportation offering," said Jeff LaFave, founder and CEO of SummitQwest, who will continue to run the SummitQwest business line as Managing Director of HQ. "Our merger enhances the overall value proposition we are delivering to our clients, our partners and their customers."

About HQ:

HQ, the largest mobility company for corporate travel in the United States offers next generation corporate mobility solutions and commuter shuttle options for corporations. HQ services corporate clients in the industry sectors of finance, marketing, technology including dozens of Fortune 500 companies and has one of the largest networks of car providers across the US. HQ was formed as a result of a 2021 merger between Hip Mobility which is backed by top venture capitalists such as NFX Capital, Magenta Venture Partners, AltaIR Capital, and BoxGroup and SummitQwest Ground. To learn more about HQ, visit hqtravel.com.

CONTACT: DeeDee Rudenstein, [email protected]

SOURCE HQ