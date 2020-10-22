Hip Optical Helps Mid-Pandemic Consumers Outsmart Optical Glasses Brands That Rip Them Off

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American fashion eyewear company Hip Optical is leveraging the power of e-commerce to give consumers access to quality optical glasses at the half of average price.

The average price for a pair of optical glasses is $196, according to the Vision Service Plan. The number jumps to $343 when people shop glasses in brick-and-mortar retailers, not to mention the shades with name brand logos, which can cost over $600.

Against this backdrop, worrying about COVID-19's impact on their finances, people are resorting to less expensive products.

William Campbell, one of the founders of Hip Optical, commented, "Even in uncertain times, people still want to be the best version of themselves, which really is where we see true optimism and resilience. This pandemic will pass, but style endures. And we want to help people achieve their unique styles with utmost quality and care."

In response to the shifting consumer market, Hip Optical continues to create glasses at only $95 a pair with no corners cut on the quality.

Every pair of Hip Optical glasses has USA-made prescription lenses guaranteed to be lightweight, impact-resistant and anti-scratch. Every frame is crafted from hand-polished acetate and equipped with stainless steel hinges.

As people steer away from brick-and-mortar stores, Hip Optical streamlined its online store to make buying glasses online as stress-free as buying groceries. A 24/7 customer support team was quickly put in place from the onset of the pandemic to make sure every smart shopper is cared for.

Social media is the powerhouse of the product innovation of Hip Optical. An in-house creative team is working non-stop to talk and listen to fans on Instagram and Facebook just so it can give people what they desire.

With saved money in their hands, people love everything Hip Optical is doing. Reviews have been pouring in from satisfied, happy customers.

William Campbell emphasized: "What makes me happy is knowing that we will emerge from this crisis with the most important equity in business – the trust of our customers."

Hip Optical is an American fashion eyewear company that has been revolutionizing the optical industry with innovative product iteration and impeccable service at prices that don't break the bank while giving back through its ongoing charity. All eyeglasses are US $95 including made-in-America prescription lenses. Every order comes with 24/7 customer service plus free USA shipping. For more information, please visit https://www.hipoptical.com.

