Hip Optical launching its nationwide vaccine incentive program.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an initiative to support nationwide Covid-19 vaccination, the American fashion eyewear brand Hip Optical (www.hipoptical.com) has officially launched its 2021 vaccine incentive program. As of today, customers can use their proof of vaccination to earn a $15 site-wide discount.

To participate in this program, people simply need to send a copy of the vaccination card along with the prescription and apply the promo code "vaccine" at the checkout when placing the order on the Hip Optical website. This promotion cannot be used in combination with other in-store promotions.

Michael Campbell, an executive at Hip Optical, commented, "It is our mission to help everyone see better, feel better and live better. We're very confident that we can achieve this mission through our fashion-forward luxury quality prescription eyeglasses loved by young-minded clientele. The advent of Covid-19 vaccination gives rise to opportunities for brands, individuals and organizations to come together in solidarity in the hope of supporting Americans to stay well and safe."

Hip Optical blends the world of fashion and prescription eyeglasses with luxury quality eyewear at prices that don't break the bank. All eyeglasses are US $95 including made-in-Florida prescription lenses. Every order comes with 24/7 customer service, free USA shipping and buy-one-donate-one charity. For more information, please visit www.hipoptical.com.

Media Contact

Company Name

Hip Optical

Contact Person

William Campbell

Role Within Company

Public Relations Director

Email

[email protected]

Telephone Number

1 954 683 8048

Address:

750 SW 12TH AVENUE

City:

POMPANO

State:

FLORIDA

Country:

United States

Website: hipoptical.com

SOURCE Hip Optical