Hip to Be Square? New-Look Rook Wows

Amerlux's Rook 3.5" Square Pendant is a versatile solution for open ceilings as a surface-mount pendant or a pendant with a remote driver. Amerlux will unveil the new square lighting solution at LightFair 2019 (Booth #5837) in Philadelphia. Special demonstrations will be held during the conference across the street at Le Meridien Philadelphia, located at 1421 Arch Street.

"Amerlux has made a business out of listening to the marketplace," said Amerlux CEO and President Chuck Campagna. "Our new square Rook fixture is based on demand from architects and lighting designers who want another look to go with the reduced energy costs and enhanced beam control that's already built into this existing LED product line."

Amerlux products address four important demands from the marketplace:

Color

The striking Rook 3.5" Square Pendant is warm and welcoming, yet square and modern. Ideal for retail and commercial ambient/task lighting, the fixture offers a range of color temperatures (i.e. 2200K, 2700K, 3000K, 3500K and 4000K). It also delivers 83 CRI and 90+ CRI with full gamut LED chips available.

Comfort

The Rook 3.5" Square Pendant is offered in 11W, 14W, 16W, 18W and 21W options. The lumen output includes 1,305 lm and 1,732 lm, while CBCP spans from 4,763 to 12,503.

Control

Beam spread options include spot (15 degrees), narrow flood (22 degrees), medium flood (25 degrees), flood (28 degrees), wide flood (45 degrees), very wide flood (60 degrees) and linear spread (60 degrees x 10 degrees) for the fixture's SD version. In addition, a Satin Ice Lens, which provides maximum source concealment and wide distribution with a visually "hotter" aperture (75 degree spread), is available; a Solite Lens offers maximum efficacy and a visually quieter aperture with 30-degree, 50-degree and 65- degree beam spread options.

Configuration

Dimming options include TRIAC, ELV (120V/277V) and Lutron Hi-lume H Series/Eco System (120V/277V).

Re-Imagining Hornet HP Downlight

The Rook 3.5" Square Pendant re-imagines the popular Hornet HP Downlight in a new square pendant form.

The Hornet family of LED downlights is a lighting system with a variety of different options, including square and round trim, beam spreads that range from a very narrow flood to a very wide flood and adjustable accent. Designed for retail, commercial, hotel and residential applications, the Hornet HP family of downlights provides design flexibility, energy efficiency and comfortable lighting together. With the Dim-To-Warm feature, the lights shift to lower kelvin temperatures as you dim them, emulating the familiar effect in incandescent light bulbs.

Pairs Perfectly with Evoke 4.75"

The Rook 3.5" Square Pendant pairs perfectly with the Evoke 4.75" Downlight, which features the fit, finish and attention to detail of the existing Evoke line you've loved since its introduction in 2006. With the current advancements in lighting technology, Evoke 4.75" delivers the performance, energy savings and color you expect from a spec-grade LED downlight. Suitable for a variety of lighting schemes featuring general, accent and display applications, Evoke 4.75" gives architects and lighting designers the flexibility to complete sustainable lighting designs. Impressive performance, high lumen delivery, consistent color. Round and Square trims are available.

