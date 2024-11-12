Hip2Save.com is Back For Another Year of Their Popular 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway

Over $60K worth of prizes are up for grabs to hundreds of potential winners in this epic holiday giveaway.

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip2Save.com has announced the return of their popular annual holiday tradition, the Hip2Save 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway.

With over $60K worth of prizes available, hopeful participants can enter every weekday starting now through Wednesday, November 27th for their shot to win one of the daily prizes.

While this has been a recurring seasonal giveaway anticipated by Hip2Save readers, there's a new twist for 2024. Day 12, the final day of the giveaway, will have a single winner who will one of each of the prizes from the proceeding 11 days – a prize valued at over $3,000.

Some of the teased prizes for 2024 include:

Ninja Woodfire ProConnect XL Outdoor Electric Smoker & Airfry Grill ( $449 value, 10 winners)

value, 10 winners) Life in Lilac Candle and Diffuser Bundle ( $200 value, 30 winners)

value, 30 winners) Member's Mark Enzo Arched Bookcase ( $599 value, 7 winners)

"2024 marks the 5th year of this extravagant holiday giveaway," said Collin Morgan, owner of Hip2Save.com. "While the prizes and format have changed over the years, I truly believe 2024 is going to be our best year yet. The prizes are all tried and true Hip2Save team and reader favorites, and the final Grand Prize will surely make someone's holiday season extra bright! It's a tradition that's well-loved by our entire Hip community, and I know our team members get just as excited to plan it year after year."

Today marks Day 1 of the giveaway and there are eleven more opportunities to win some fabulous prizes between now and November 27th, just before the excitement of official Black Friday begins.

About Hip2Save

Hip2Save has been a trusted deals and lifestyle source since 2008. Known for its quality control checks, the company employs the top deal hunters and editors who ensure credibility by researching, vetting, and triple-checking each deal.

At Hip2Save, the deals are often exclusive & best of web pricing. By posting deals in real-time and with over 23,000 pieces of unique content each year, their mission is to help you live an extraordinary life on an ordinary budget! Shop the best deals at Hip2Save.com and follow Hip2Save on Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , Pinterest , & TikTok .

