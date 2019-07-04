HIPAA-Compliant Geospatial Health Analytics - Now Available for Tableau

OAKBROOK, Ill., July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spatialitics, the leader in enterprise geospatial SaaS applications, and Integeo, a location intelligence company, have come together to offer a fully secure, HIPAA-Compliant Cloud Geocoding solution for Tableau users in healthcare. Geo-enable PHI/PII data on-demand to gain fresh insights leveraging detailed location information inside of Tableau.

Spatial analytics helps Health organizations retrieve actionable insights to better understand concerns such as customer distribution or disease spread, thereby maximizing the business value of the available data. This can enable an organization to monitor reported cases of diseases like Diabetes and more easily and precisely keep tabs on communicable diseases in hot spots.

Dan Exley, CCO at Spatialitics commented, "Spatialitics enables healthcare organizations to achieve their mission through the power of location-based insights. As healthcare organizations continue the journey to value-based care, it is imperative that traditional clinical and administrative data be enriched with location to identify new vectors for improving the health and well-being of their patients. Our partnership with Integeo provides Tableau users working with PHI the ability to easily generate detailed maps that can drive new insights, from high-level strategies to daily actions across a community."

Peter Rossiter, CEO at Integeo said, "We're very pleased to be working in partnership with Spatialitics to address a significant health industry requirement. The natural synergy of combining our products has the potential for major innovations to meet the growing demand for geo-enabled BI across the sector."

About Spatialitics: Spatialitics LLC is a fully owned subsidiary of CyberTech and specializes in providing Spatial Analytics Products and Platforms. It is a cloud software business founded with the sole aim of disrupting an organization's decision making process and offering a fresh perspective on mining business insights from enterprise data. Visit www.spatialitics.com for up-to-date information on their product and solution offerings.

About Integeo: Integeo offers fully integrated mapping analytics as a turnkey solution for a wide range of Business Intelligence tools and mapping platforms. It is strategically placed to provide innovative products and solutions at the intersection of Business Intelligence and Location Analytics. Visit www.integeo.com to learn about its products.

Contact:

Vince Rosales

vince.rosales@spatialitics.com

SOURCE Spatialitics LLC

Related Links

http://www.spatialitics.com

