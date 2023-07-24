HIPAA Pays Off: Why You Should Invest in Compliance

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group to host a webinar, "HIPAA Pays Off: Why You Should Invest in Compliance."

Everyone knows that running a healthcare business is expensive. You need to do many things to ensure your organization is running smoothly, but putting HIPAA compliance on the back burner can be detrimental.

Investing in HIPAA compliance comes with a host of benefits, including:

  • Reducing risk: employees of HIPAA compliant organizations understand their role in protecting patient information reducing the likelihood of breaches and fines.

  • Increased profit: HIPAA compliance allows you to scale your business. You cannot work in healthcare if you're not compliant.

  • Patient loyalty: patients feel safer when they know their information is protected.

Join us for our upcoming webinar and find out how investing your time and money into HIPAA compliance can increase revenue.

Register for the webinar on July 27, 2023, @ 2 PM EST to learn from real-life examples that have reaped the benefits of HIPAA compliance!

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group gives healthcare professionals confidence in their compliance plan, increasing client loyalty and profitability of their business while reducing risk. Using simplified software Compliancy Group removes the complexities and stress of HIPAA. Get compliant today!

