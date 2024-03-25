HIPAA Secure Now Pairs Productivity with Cybersecurity Training to Boost Outcomes

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HIPAA Secure Now announces a new line of Microsoft 365-focused offerings, promoting user engagement with ongoing Nano Tips "Nanos©" and expanding their training with new cybersecurity and productivity courses. Users can achieve certificates in fundamental Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams courses, and earn bonus points towards their gamified Employee Secure Score (ESS) from Microsoft 365 and Google cybersecurity training.

This Productivity Suite is a holistic and proactive solution that pairs cybersecurity with platform-specific education. By fostering a less hectic work environment, HIPAA Secure Now aims to reduce the likelihood of an employee hurriedly clicking on a phishing email.

"At the heart of this evolution is the groundbreaking introduction of integrated Microsoft 365 productivity training," says Art Gross, CEO at HIPAA Secure Now. "It allows us to help HIPAA-regulated entities secure their organization and maximize their M365 investment."

In response to the demanding workload of healthcare employees, Nanos© offer quick and engaging tips that may assist with administrative tasks. Gross emphasized, "They don't want to be an Excel expert, they want to be an expert in the features and functions that help them do their job. Let's create short 60-second videos that focus on one feature, function, or tip that can help employees learn about new functionality and give them insight to accomplish things quicker."

Benefits of the Productivity Suite include:

• Minimizing time spent on tedious administrative tasks

• Maximizing Microsoft 365 investment

• Streamlining and securing business operations

• Promoting a company culture of digital awareness and responsibility

The Productivity Suite will be available starting April 1, 2024 for all PHIshMD clients. For more information, visit the HSN Productivity Suite page.

For media inquiries, contact Ami McClay at [email protected].

About HIPAA Secure Now:

Specializing in HIPAA compliance and cybersecurity since 2010, HIPAA Secure Now assists covered entities and business associates by taking the confusion out of compliance.

SOURCE HIPAA Secure Now