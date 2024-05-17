HipARTE: The Evolution of Arts and Friendship brought to you by an evOLVE

HARLEM, N.Y. and NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CHALAY -- HipARTE, the fusion of Hip Hop and Art, is not mere Artificial Intelligence (Ai), but more like a Fine Wine (Wi-Fi) that gets better with time. As we embark on this journey with {a2c} we invite you to witness the birth of a new form of expression and the evolution of a friendship.

Through entity 'LOOTYTunes' we debut a tune, "RETURN" via a Book of Clarence Trailer, as we are introducing you to the concept of (wjPP): justPressPLAY. This experimental platform is dedicated to showcasing the growth and maturity of arts and their crafts. As "iT" believes that every journey begins with an initial step, and every song begins with an initial note. With that in mind, we take it one step at a time, day by day, note by note, hour by hour, until a sonic evolution is realized, and ready to be, revealed, unleashed.

HipARTE embodies the notion of placing the 'arts before the ego'. It allows artists to continuously grow and evOLVE, creating their own self-consciousness and unique style. As The Bigg Difference says, "once it's formed, it's showtime." The platform iTself, is a diamond in the rough,and still under development, waiting to be discovered. Through the evolutionary inner workings of its menstrual cycle, it is considered sticky enough to launch into the world with a bang, as there's only one rule in HipARTE: no wackness allowed.

HipARTE also celebrates the convergence of Blacke on Blacke music through (WBMF)- we're blacke music family (whereby black on black music converges after being lost & found). This is where the magic happens, where different artists and styles come together to create something truly special. As HipARTE truly embodies the spirit of luv, friends & hip, where friendships are formed and nurtured through a shared passion of the arts.

It is with great pride that we present HipARTE to the world, a collaboration between LOOTYTunes and {a2c}Ashy To Classy{A2C}, via @donalddumbe, Op-ED the Opportunistic 1one. This is not just a platform for showcasing art, but a movement which celebrates creativity, friendship, and growth. We believe that true art cannot exist in a vacuum, it needs to be shared and appreciated by others. So thru HipARTE, we hope to inspire and empower artists to reach new levels of excellence, post the Hip Hop 50th Yr Anniversary.

We invite you to join us on this exciting journey as we continue to evOLVE and push the boundaries of what is possible. Contact us for more information and stay tuned regarding our upcoming releases as well as potential merch, that will help you wear a feeling 'No Artificial Ingredients' is coming soon.

As the saying goes, "it's not where you live, it's how you live." And that right there, is our core philosophy behind {A2C}, a lifestyle brand that embodies the idea of living life to iTs fullest. We are not just marketeers, we are storytellers with market ears, inspired by life itself. Our story is about remembering who you were in the past, maintaining who you are in the present, then finding and forging yourself into the future. For in today's world, where information is at our fingertips, the only difference is how we choose to live our lives. So let's show em how it's done, let's evolve and embrace HipARTE, as the evolution is being digitized right in front of your eyes.

So join us and become not jus a part of the evolution but the SOULution of the arts and friendship where, HipARTE, CHALAY, LOOTYTunes, as well as {A2C} combine. Let's make this history together, shall we?

About CHALAY

"It's not where you live, it's how you live" {A2C} is a lifestyle brand, we are marketeers with market ears, as is inspired by life. The story of remembering who you were in the past, in order to maintain in the present, only to forge into the future, is our story. But in the world that we now live, given the proliferation of information, the only difference is, how we let that story end. For it's not where you live, it's moreso how you live; "…as nowadays, you don't have to be it, to live it…. you can buy into it, sharing the experience afterwards…" so let's show em how. www.linkedin.com/in/chalay

