HipCityVeg, A Plant-Based Restaurant Group, Will Raise Minimum Wage at its Restaurants to $15 in 2021

The company announced that it is making the change in part to recognize the hardships that workers experienced during the past year, especially women and people of color.

"Despite the intense economic hardship that has hit the restaurant industry and our workers over the last year, we believe that now is the time. We believe it not only is the right thing to do for our workers who have been through so much over the past year, but that it is also good for business, and will help with recruiting and retention," said HipCityVeg Founder and CEO, Nicole Marquis.

"Fifteen for our Families is the next important step toward growing our company and culture, building the world we want to live in, and communicating through our actions how much we value those who helped us get through the past year, and contribute to our success. We want our team, and their families, to continue to be part of our family," said Marquis.

The company says it provides careers to its employees, not just jobs, and grows the management team from within whenever possible.

"I'm proud to have been able to build my career in a company that recognizes the value of people and believes in professional growth. I started five years ago as a line cook, and moved up through the ranks to the highest store level. I meet with the company's leadership every week, and we know we are all in this together," said Rodney Sanders, General Manager of HipCityVeg's Dupont Circle store in Washington, DC.

Marquis & Co. is a plant-based restaurant group based in Philadelphia with 9 restaurants and 3 brands, including HipCityVeg, Bar Bombón, and Charlie was a sinner. HipCityVeg operates five locations in the Philadelphia area, and two in Washington, DC, with additional locations opening in 2021.

