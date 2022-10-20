Hiperwall Certified PCs From Seneca Come Optimized for Extreme AV-Over-IP Video Wall Performance

Hiperwall and Seneca offer five specialized PCs designed for video wall control, input management and display output on new dvLED and tiled display video walls

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiperwall, the ultra-flexible and highly secure software platform provider for IP-based video walls, today announced that Seneca, an Arrow Electronics company and manufacturer of purpose-built computing hardware, will provide a variety of pre-imaged Hiperwall Certified video wall controller PCs that are optimized for a range of video wall applications.

"The global hardware shortage has raised significant concerns among customers looking to deploy video wall solutions in the near term," said Steve Woo, VP of Sales at Hiperwall. "Through our established agreement with Seneca, we're not only able to deliver hardware in a timely manner, it also simplifies the process of choosing the right components for any video wall system configuration."

Assembled in the USA, Hiperwall Certified PCs from Seneca can be delivered in rack mount and tower form factors and are purpose-built for specific functions. Depending on use case, and video wall capabilities required, Hiperwall Certified PCs from Seneca can be custom built to address specific customer needs. Available PCs include:

Hiperwall Certified Controller PCs are designed to efficiently run Hiperwall Control software. These PCs serve as the overall control center and brain of the Hiperwall video wall system. These PCs come pre-imaged with Hiperwall Controller software and all associated licenses for the video wall system ordered.

are designed to efficiently run Hiperwall Control software. These PCs serve as the overall control center and brain of the Hiperwall video wall system. These PCs come pre-imaged with Hiperwall Controller software and all associated licenses for the video wall system ordered. Hiperwall Certified HiperView PCs are optimized to power up to four 4K displays per system. In large video wall systems where multiple HiperView PCs are required, these PCs are perfectly synchronized ensuring that all content plays smoothly across multiple displays. Supporting Hiperwall's industry-leading scalability, more HiperView PCs can be added to the system at any time to expand an existing video wall canvas. These PCs come pre-imaged with Hiperwall software.

are optimized to power up to four displays per system. In large video wall systems where multiple HiperView PCs are required, these PCs are perfectly synchronized ensuring that all content plays smoothly across multiple displays. Supporting Hiperwall's industry-leading scalability, more HiperView PCs can be added to the system at any time to expand an existing video wall canvas. These PCs come pre-imaged with Hiperwall software. Hiperwall Certified HiperView LED PCs are optimized to power today's ultra-high resolution direct-view LED displays and feature hardware Genlock powered by Nvidia Sync ii cards. With no natural breaks or bezels between display panels, large direct-view LED installations require powerful graphics capabilities to drive a quality, perfectly synchronized viewing experience, free of undesirable breaks, image tearing and more. These PCs come pre-imaged Hiperwall HiperView LED software licenses as specified by customer order.

are optimized to power today's ultra-high resolution direct-view LED displays and feature hardware Genlock powered by Nvidia Sync ii cards. With no natural breaks or bezels between display panels, large direct-view LED installations require powerful graphics capabilities to drive a quality, perfectly synchronized viewing experience, free of undesirable breaks, image tearing and more. These PCs come pre-imaged Hiperwall HiperView LED software licenses as specified by customer order. HiperSource Streamer PCs are optimized for video capture from external source devices such as a set-top-box, gaming systems and DVR systems using a capture card, as well as for streaming content played on a PC at high frame rates and resolution up to 4K . HiperSource Streamer PCs can be configured with zero, two, four or eight input video capture adapters. These PCs come pre-imaged with Hiperwall HiperSource Streamer software.

are optimized for video capture from external source devices such as a set-top-box, gaming systems and DVR systems using a capture card, as well as for streaming content played on a PC at high frame rates and resolution up to . HiperSource Streamer PCs can be configured with zero, two, four or eight input video capture adapters. These PCs come pre-imaged with Hiperwall HiperSource Streamer software. HiperSource IP Streams/Browser PCs are designed to bridge IP stream sources, like H.264 encoders, IP camera feeds, mapping systems, IoT data feeds and more, to a Hiperwall-powered video wall. These systems are also optimized for managing the playback of ultra-high resolution web content, or displaying the content of several high-resolution web pages on a video wall. These PCs come pre-imaged with Hiperwall HiperSource IP Streams and HiperSource Browser software.

"Working with Seneca to offer Hiperwall Certified PCs allows us to deliver incredible system performance, while also making system procurement easier than ever," said Steven Wittwer, Director of Technical Services, Hiperwall, Inc. "With these systems, everything is tested and certified down to the driver level, and each PC ships with pre-selected drivers and hardware for the greatest level of system efficiency. Furthermore, each system is stress tested for 30 days to help ensure durability for mission-critical applications."

All Seneca Hiperwall Certified PCs are backed by a 39-month warranty with next-business-day parts guarantee and include access to Seneca's US-based pre- and post-sales support team. Hiperwall software and Seneca Hiperwall Certified PCs are available through SYNNEX.

About Hiperwall, Inc.

Hiperwall, Inc., a leading company in next generation video wall systems and distributed visualization software technology, is transforming the industry by eliminating the need for specialized servers, matrix switches, tangled cables and time-consuming training in favor of a solution that is easy to install, easy to use and easy on the budget. Hiperwall has eliminated these barriers by developing a software-based video wall system that is completely hardware agnostic, allowing users to deploy systems with nothing more than commonly available PCs, monitors and network equipment. For more information, visit www.hiperwall.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

Phone: (949) 346-1984

[email protected]

Click here for media assets

SOURCE Hiperwall, Inc.