HiPhi Reveals European Pricing for HiPhi X and HiPhi Z, With First HiPhi Hub to Open at Munich Airport Soon

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiPhi, the best-selling premium EV brand in China, today announces European pricing for its groundbreaking X and Z models, signifying another major step forward in its global expansion plan. The HiPhi X and the HiPhi Z are now available to order in Germany and Norway and the first vehicles are already registered for road use, following inspection by TÜV SÜD. Customers will soon be able to experience the dual flagship models at Europe's first HiPhi Hub showroom, located at Munich Airport. Product information is available at the new global HiPhi website (www.hiphi.com). Further European markets will be announced later in the year.

HiPhi X in Germany

The HiPhi X is an all-electric luxury super SUV which features a number of world and industry firsts, blending cutting-edge technology with luxury and advanced design, including no-touch automatic wing-opening doors. Its powertrain combines 220kW dual motors at the front and rear, allowing for 0-62mph (100km/h) in 3.9 seconds, while a 97kWh battery pack provides a potential range of 460km under Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) conditions.

Four and six-seat configurations will be offered. Prices in Germany and Norway are:

Germany

HiPhi X six-seater €109,000

HiPhi X four-seater €123,000

Norway

HiPhi X six-seater 1,164,000 Kr

HiPhi X four-seater 1,326,000 Kr

The HiPhi Z is a groundbreaking all-electric luxury GT which first begun production in China during 2022. It delivers a maximum output of 494kW via dual electric motors, to provide acceleration from 0-62mph (100km/h) in 3.8 seconds. The 120kWh battery offers a potential 555km range under WLTP conditions.

The model showcases a host of innovations, including the world-first HiPhi Bot, a robotic, multi-axis arm infotainment system with four degrees of freedom and eight-direction high-speed motion that can rotate between portrait and landscape modes.

Germany

HiPhi Z five-seater €105,000

HiPhi Z four-seater €107,000

Norway

HiPhi Z five-seater 1,110,000 Kr

HiPhi Z four-seater 1,143,000 Kr

The first customers will receive their cars within the third quarter of 2023.

HiPhi CTO and co-founder Mark Stanton said: "The HiPhi X established itself as the best-selling luxury EV in China, and the HiPhi Z has also been extremely well received. Now comes the opportunity for European customers to find out why the cars have made such an impact. Their unique combination of luxury and advanced technologies brings buyers in Germany and Norway an entirely new driving experience. And this two-market start forms a perfect launchpad for us."

The HiPhi X and the HiPhi Z will be followed by the HiPhi Y, which was recently revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show, with first customer orders taken in 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105418/HiPhi_X.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105417/HiPhi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE HiPhi