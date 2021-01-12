HiPhi X Super SUV Dazzles EV Enthusiasts at Hainan New Energy Auto Show

The four-day event held from January 8-11 featured some of the world's largest carmakers. Located between the BMW, Volvo, and Tesla exhibits, the HiPhi X put on an impressive display as it danced along to a rendition of "I Love You China" and a special Christmas number. These kinds of performances are made possible through programmable and customizable software that connects via H-SOA to the Pixel Matrix Lighting (PML) and unique wing doors. Such performances can be designed and shared amongst users as part of HiPhi's mission to create a 'software-defined vehicle'.

Speaking at the exhibition, Human Horizons founder, Ding Lei said "We are so excited. The first batch of our game-changing HiPhi X Super SUV Founder Edition is nearly sold out, and as we are committed to providing an all-round exceptional experience to our dedicated users, we are granting each one of them with six lifelong services. With nearly 3,000 units sold and reservations for test drives at a further 32,000, 2021 is going to be an incredible year here at Human Horizons."



Available in both four-seater and six-seater, the first 3,000 owners of the HiPhi X Founder Edition will be granted six lifelong services. These services include free vehicle warranty, free electric component maintenance, free general maintenance, free charging, free 5G data, and free roadside assistance.



With mass production and rollout to begin in the first half of 2021, Human Horizons is opening HiPhi Hubs across the country. The first batch of 10 Hubs are set to open in January across Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Chengdu, with plans to open more than 50 by the end of June. In addition to opening HiPhi Hubs, Human Horizons is investing in installing and connecting to supercharging stations in first-tier cities. With a network of over 57,000 terminals already in place across 300 cities, customers can locate and charge with the HiPhi mobile app.

The HiPhi X claims a truly unique driving experience in the new TECHLUXE® category, combining all the comforts of a luxury vehicle with cutting-edge technological innovation. Underpinned by Human Horizons' vision of "design defined by scenarios, vehicle designed by software, and value defined by co-creation", the HiPhi X is set to make waves in both the EV and luxury vehicle spaces in 2021 as a cross-over between the two very different worlds.

About HiPhi

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. HiPhi X is an EV with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is established for R&D in innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies and contributes to the development of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

SOURCE Human Horizons