HiPix Launches PowerPoint Add-in: Ending the PDF Era for PowerPoint Email Sharing

PowerPoint add-in enables fully editable, email-ready PPTX files, including Canva and AI-generated presentations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HiPix Corporation today announced the launch of its PowerPoint Add-in, a new productivity tool designed to reduce the size of PowerPoint presentations while preserving full editability, animations, and interactive elements. The product addresses a long-standing workflow challenge faced by users of Microsoft PowerPoint, who often resort to converting presentations into PDFs using tools such as Adobe Acrobat or distributing files via cloud-based sharing services.

The HiPix PowerPoint Add-in compresses PPTX and PPSX files so they are small enough to email, enabling direct file sharing without PDF conversion or link-based distribution. The add-in operates natively inside PowerPoint on Windows and requires no external services.

HiPix has been tested on visually rich, media-heavy presentations, including those originating from Canva, a privately held design platform, and presentations containing AI-generated images. By maintaining presentation fidelity while significantly reducing file size, HiPix provides a complementary workflow enhancement for users creating content across multiple design and presentation platforms.

The product is powered by U.S.-patented still-image compression technology developed by HiPix Corporation. The company expects the technology to have broader applications beyond PowerPoint as it expands its product portfolio.

HiPix is available immediately for Windows users. The company is offering a seven-day trial, followed by a limited-time introductory price of $19.95 for the first year, with annual renewal priced at $39.95.

For more information, visit https://powerpoint.hipix.photo/.

About HiPix

HiPix Corporation is a privately held technology company focused on advanced image compression and digital content optimization. The company holds a U.S. patent covering its proprietary compression methods and is developing software products that reduce file size while preserving visual quality and usability.

