HIPPEAS® Announces 'Fly' Partnership With Illumination's Migration

Plant-Based Snack Company Launches Limited-Edition Mallard Migration-Themed Multipack of its #1 Selling Puffs Flavor, Vegan White Cheddar

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HIPPEAS® is spreading the Peas & Love with the launch of themed snacks from Illumination's new feature film Migration this holiday season! Illumination, creators of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions, Despicable Me, Sing and The Secret Life of Pets invites you to take flight into the thrill of the unknown with a funny, feathered family vacation like no other in the action-packed new original comedy, Migration, which arrives in theaters on December 22, 2023! As the exclusive salty snack partner, HIPPEAS is offering a special limited-edition 6-pack of 0.8oz sized bags in its best-selling chickpea puffs flavor, Vegan White Cheddar – perfect for your family movie night, holiday travel or the in-class holiday party. HIPPEAS Migration-themed snacks will be available at select retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts and Kroger starting December 2023.

HIPPEAS® Migration-themed Chickpea Puffs

HIPPEAS has replaced its iconic chickpea smile graphic on-pack with the Migration cast of Mallard characters. Consumers of all ages will love the fun packaging and parents will love the product attributes of HIPPEAS Vegan White Cheddar Chickpea Puffs that pack 4g of plant protein and 3g of fiber into every serving. The puffs are also Gluten Free, Non-GMO, Vegan and free from major allergens including nuts, dairy and soy.

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Illumination for this year's highly anticipated new film, Migration, by launching a limited-edition multipack of our HIPPEAS Vegan White Cheddar Chickpea Puffs," exclaimed Julia Hecht, CMO of HIPPEAS®. "With Migration offering an abundance of family fun, adventure, and laughter, HIPPEAS serves as the perfect snack companion for an enjoyable movie night with the whole family this holiday season."

About HIPPEAS

HIPPEAS® is on a mission to shake things up. HIPPEAS® is calling all snackers to #GivePeasAChance® while also doing good in the world. HIPPEAS® Plant-Based Snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free and vegan. Pea plants release nitrogen back into the earth, so they're naturally good for the planet. True to their mantra of Peas, Love & Giving Back, HIPPEAS® is proud to support local Feeding America food banks across the country by donating food and aiding in disaster relief efforts. HIPPEAS® can be found at premium retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Wegmans, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Shaw's, Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Starbucks, Amazon, Thrive Market as well as select CVS, Publix, Walmart and Costco locations. For more information, visit HIPPEAS.com and follow along on Instagram @hippeas_snacks

About Illumination's Migration

This holiday season, Illumination, creators of the blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions, Despicable Me, Sing and The Secret Life of Pets comedies, invites you to take flight into the thrill of the unknown with a funny, feathered family vacation like no other in the action-packed new original comedy, Migration.

The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids—teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen—the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica.

As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other—and themselves—than they ever imagined.

From a screenplay by Mike White, the Emmy winning creator of The White Lotus and the screenwriter of School of Rock, the film stars a top-flight comedic cast led by Oscar® and Emmy nominee Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Eternals) as anxious Mallard dad Mack and Emmy nominee Elizabeth Banks (Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect franchises) as Pam, the Mallards' daring, quick-witted matriarch. Caspar Jennings plays Dax, the Mallards' confident and restless son, and, in her feature film debut, Tresi Gazal plays Gwen, the family's innocent and lovable daughter. Golden Globe winner Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) voices the scrappy leader of a New York City pigeon gang; Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Carol Kane (The Princess Bride) plays Erin the heron, the first friend that the Mallards make on their journey; Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key (The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Lion King) voices a homesick Jamaican parrot locked away in a Manhattan restaurant, and BAFTA winner David Mitchell (Peep Show) plays the yogic leader of a mysterious duck farm. Legendary Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) co-stars as Mack's curmudgeonly, adventure-averse Uncle Dan.

Directed by Benjamin Renner, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker of Ernest & Celestine and The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales, Migration is a visual spectacle unlike any in Illumination's acclaimed history, featuring elevated, expressionist artistry and Illumination's signature subversive humor and authentic heart, unforgettable characters and joyful soundtrack.

Produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri, Migration is a film about overcoming your fears and opening yourself up to the world and its opportunities. The film is co-directed by Guylo Homsy (Head of Layout and Cinematography for Sing and Sing 2), edited by Christian Gazal (Happy Feet, Peter Rabbit) and the Production Designer is Colin Stimpson (The Secret Life of Pets 2).

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Chris Meledandri in 2007, is the entertainment industry's leading producer of event-animated films, including The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the first film of 2023 to earn more than $1 billion worldwide, Despicable Me—the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history—as well as Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch and The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films. Illumination's revered studio library includes three of the top 10 animated films of all time.

In April 2023, Nintendo and Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened to a staggering $377.5 million worldwide—the biggest animated global film opening weekend of all time—and set new records as the biggest opening weekend in Illumination history, the biggest international and global opening of 2023 so far, the biggest Easter weekend opening ever and the biggest video-game adaptation opening ever.

Illumination is now responsible for the two biggest animated opening weekends of the pandemic era, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently the second highest grossing film of 2023.

Illumination's iconic, beloved franchises—infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance—have grossed more than $9 billion worldwide. Illumination has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures. Illumination's upcoming films include Migration in December 2023 and Despicable Me 4 in summer 2024.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

