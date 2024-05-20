HIPPEAS® Announces Limited-Edition Minions-Themed Snacks with Illumination’s Despicable Me 4

Plant-Based Snack Company Features Limited-Edition Minions-Themed Pack Designs on all Puffs and Veggie Straw Flavors and Special Pack Sizes

ILLUMINATION'S DESPICABLE ME 4

ARRIVES IN THEATERS JULY 3, 2024.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HIPPEAS® is spreading the Peas & Love with the launch of its Minions-themed snacks for the summer! The launch of HIPPEAS® product in support of the new Illumination film, Despicable Me 4 (in theaters July 3, 2024), will be available in limited-edition packs of HIPPEAS® Chickpea Puffs and Veggie Straws in a variety of flavors and sizes – perfect for on-the-go travel and summer entertaining. HIPPEAS® limited-edition Minions-themed snacks will be available at HIPPEAS.com and Amazon.com as well as nationwide in-store in club, mass, drug and conventional retailers from May through August 2024.

HIPPEAS® has replaced its iconic chickpea smile graphic on-pack with a Despicable Me 4 character for each product. Illumination's Minions and HIPPEAS® share a similar yellow hue, which could not be more perfect for this collaboration. Consumers of all ages will love the fun packaging and parents will love the product attributes that HIPPEAS is known for: clean label with peas as the first ingredient, free from the top 9 allergens, Non-GMO Project Verified, and totally delicious.

"Collaborating with Illumination for a limited-edition release of our HIPPEAS® Chickpea Puffs and Veggie Straws is such a fun venture," said Julia Hecht, HIPPEAS® CMO. "Pairing the vibrant yellow packaging of HIPPEAS® with the playful charm of the Minions promises a delightful treat for all ages. We're eagerly anticipating sharing these snacks with consumers this summer, bringing joy and fun to snacking moments everywhere."

HIPPEAS® limited-edition Minions-themed snacks will be available nationwide at HIPPEAS.com and on Amazon as well as in-store at Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons/Safeway, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, BJ's and many other national retailers starting in mid-May 2024.

The Minions-themed 4oz bag of Chickpea Puffs will be available in all flavors: Vegan White Cheddar, Nacho Vibes, Bohemian Barbecue and Sriracha Sunshine. The Minions-themed 8oz bag, 14oz bag and a six-pack of 0.8oz bags will be available in Vegan White Cheddar Puffs. The Minions-themed 3.75oz bag of Veggie Straws will be available in all flavors: Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin' Ranch, and Sour Cream & Onion. For more information, please visit HIPPEAS.com.

About HIPPEAS®

HIPPEAS® is on a mission to shake things up. HIPPEAS® is calling all snackers to #GivePeasAChance® while also doing good in the world. HIPPEAS® Plant-Based Snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free and plant-based. Pea plants release nitrogen back into the earth, so they're naturally good for the planet. HIPPEAS® can be found at premium retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Wegmans, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Shaw's, Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Amazon, Thrive Market as well as select CVS, Publix, Walmart and Costco locations. For more information, visit HIPPEAS.com and follow along on Instagram @hippeas_snacks

About Illumination's Despicable Me 4

In the first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Gru, the world's favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent, returns for an exciting, bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination's Despicable Me 4.

Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls—Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.

Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.

The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Emmy winner Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Oscar® nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom.

Packed with non-stop action and filled with Illumination's signature subversive humor, Despicable Me 4 is directed by a co-creator of the Minions, Oscar® nominee Chris Renaud (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), and is produced by Illumination's visionary founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Brett Hoffman (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru). The film is co-directed by Patrick Delage (animation director Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2), and the screenplay is by the Emmy winning creator of White Lotus, Mike White, and the veteran writer of every Despicable Me film, Ken Daurio.

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Chris Meledandri in 2007, is one of the entertainment industry's leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me—the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history—as well as the record breaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch and The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films. Illumination's library includes three of the top 10 animated films of all time. Illumination's iconic, beloved franchises—infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance—have grossed more than $9 billion worldwide. Illumination has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures. Illumination's next film is Despicable Me 4, which will be released in theaters on July 3, 2024.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios ( www.universalstudios.com ). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

