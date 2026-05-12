Cheddar Vibrations and Pizza Party deliver bold flavor and serious crunch with 8g of plant-based protein

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HIPPEAS®, the brand known for shaking up the snack aisle with its better-for-you chickpea puffs, is turning up the crunch with the launch of Protein Crunch — a new line of puffed snacks that delivers bold flavor, serious crunch, and 8g of plant-based protein per 1 oz. serving.

Building on a breakout year, HIPPEAS® is doubling down on one goal: proving high-protein, pea-powered snacks can deliver on both taste and texture.

HIPPEAS® Debuts Protein Crunch, Bringing Big Plant Protein to the Puff Aisle

Introducing Protein Crunch

As demand for protein-packed salty snacks continues to grow, many fall short on flavor or crunch, especially in plant-based formats. Protein Crunch changes that. The new line packs big flavor with a craveable, crunchy bite without compromising on taste or texture.

Available in two far-out flavors — Cheddar Vibrations and Pizza Party — Protein Crunch delivers 8g of pea-powered protein per serving and is made with avocado oil. The snacks are baked, not fried, and contain 55% less fat than the leading crunchy puffs, offering a better-for-you option without sacrificing flavor.

"We're obsessed with peas and challenged ourselves to create a snack that delivers serious crunch and big flavor with double the protein of our original puffs," said Nick Marmet, VP of Marketing at HIPPEAS®. "Protein Crunch is our answer: a next-generation puff that brings the texture people crave together with plant-based protein, all in a way only HIPPEAS can."

Building on a Breakout Year

The launch of Protein Crunch builds on a wave of momentum for the brand, including:

A refreshed brand identity

An expanded lineup of puff flavors delivering bold, craveable taste

Expanded offerings across Tortilla Chips and Pops

Together, these innovations reinforce HIPPEAS' position as a leader in modern snacking — pushing the category forward with products that are as delicious as they are mindful.

Availability

Cheddar Vibrations is now available at Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide, and both flavors are available on Amazon, TikTok Shop, and HIPPEAS.com, with additional retailers including Kroger rolling out later this summer.

About HIPPEAS®

HIPPEAS® is on a mission to shake things up. HIPPEAS® is calling all snackers to Give Peas A Chance® while also doing good in the world. HIPPEAS® Plant-Based Snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free, and vegan. Pea plants release nitrogen back into the earth, so they're naturally good for the planet. HIPPEAS® can be found at premium retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Wegmans, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Shaw's, Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Amazon, Thrive Market, as well as select CVS, Publix, Walmart, and Costco locations. For more information, visit HIPPEAS.com and follow along on Instagram @hippeas_snacks.

Media Contact:

Jenny Pilewski

828-719-7083

[email protected]

SOURCE HIPPEAS