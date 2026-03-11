Jalapeño Cheddar Blaze + All Dressed Up Expand the Brand's Flavor-Forward Puff Lineup

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh off unveiling its refreshed brand look, HIPPEAS® is keeping the momentum going with the launch of two new chickpea puff varieties: Jalapeño Cheddar Blaze and All Dressed Up. As snackers increasingly seek bold, globally inspired flavors, the additions expand HIPPEAS®' puff lineup while delivering the plant-powered protein and fiber benefits that have made the brand a standout in better-for-you snacking.

HIPPEAS® Turns Up the Flavor With Two Craveworthy New Chickpea Puff Varieties: Jalapeño Cheddar Blaze and All Dressed

Rolling out nationwide at major retailers in multiple bag sizes now, the new flavors join fan favorites Groovy White Cheddar, Flavor Blast! Trippin' Cheddar, Blazin' Hot, and the Grillo's Pickles collaboration flavor, which debuted last spring to an enthusiastic consumer response.

"At HIPPEAS®, we've always believed better-for-you snacks should never feel like a compromise," said Nick Marmet, VP of Marketing at HIPPEAS®. "As the brand grows, we're continuing to dial up the flavor, creating snacks that deliver big, craveable taste while still offering the plant-powered benefits our fans expect."

Jalapeño Cheddar Blaze delivers a jalapeño kick followed by a creamy cheddar-style finish that balances the heat. All Dressed Up is HIPPEAS®' take on the beloved Canadian chip flavor that blends notes of BBQ, salt & vinegar, and sour cream & onion into a puff that's sweet, tangy, zesty and savory all at once.

Like all HIPPEAS® puffs, the new flavors are made with chickpeas and deliver 4g of plant-powered protein and 3g of fiber per serving, with 50% less fat than the leading puffed snack. They are also gluten-free, vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, kosher, baked not fried, and free from the top nine allergens, making them accessible to a wide range of snackers.

About HIPPEAS®

HIPPEAS® is on a mission to shake things up. HIPPEAS® is calling all snackers to Give Peas A Chance® while also doing good in the world. HIPPEAS® Plant-Based Snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free, and vegan. Pea plants release nitrogen back into the earth, so they're naturally good for the planet. HIPPEAS® can be found at premium retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Wegmans, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Shaw's, Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Amazon, Thrive Market, as well as select CVS, Publix, Walmart, and Costco locations. For more information, visit HIPPEAS.com and follow along on Instagram @hippeas_snacks.

SOURCE HIPPEAS