HIPPEAS® Introduces Nacho Vibes™ Chickpea Tortilla Chips

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HIPPEAS® is spreading The Peas & Love with the launch of a new far-out Chickpea Tortilla Chip flavor: Nacho Vibes™. This consumer-requested flavor has the crunch and taste of mainstream nacho flavored tortilla chips but was developed with the better-for-you attributes HIPPEAS® is known for: vegan/dairy-free, certified gluten-free, Non-GMO and totally delicious. The new addition rounds out the other Chickpea Tortilla Chip offerings including Straight Up Sea Salt™, Rockin' Ranch™ and Sea Salt & Lime. You can find the full HIPPEAS® Chickpea Tortilla Chip lineup at Sprouts Farmers Markets and select retailers nationwide as well as on Amazon and HIPPEAS.com.

HIPPEAS® Nacho Vibes Tortilla Chips

Kick back and take it easy 'cuz these are nacho average tortilla chips! HIPPEAS® Nacho Vibes™ Tortilla Chips are made from chickpeas – it's the first ingredient! With 3g of protein and 3g of fiber per 1oz serving, these chickpea chips pack a punch of plant power, to keep you keepin' on.

"We are really proud of the Nacho Vibes™ flavor of our HIPPEAS® Chickpea Tortilla Chips, as we've been working hard to perfect this recipe to surpass consumer expectations of what a chickpea tortilla chip can taste like," stated HIPPEAS® CMO, Julia Hecht. "This product more than stands up well next to its mainstream competitor from a taste and texture standpoint, but that's where the comparisons end because HIPPEAS® Nacho Vibes™ Chickpea Tortilla Chips are vegan and contain the nutritional benefits of both protein and fiber as well as no artificial colors, flavors or ingredients of any kind. Plus, these chips are made from super sustainable chickpeas, so we feel good about this product on all sides," she continued.

HIPPEAS® is all about mind, body and soil. Chickpeas support a healthy and diverse farm by naturally keeping nutrients in the soil, where they should be! HIPPEAS® chickpeas are farmed using practices like conservation tillage to improve soil erosion and crop rotations that improve soil health. These crops are farmed using 10% of the water of most proteins, which means 90% less water taken from Mother Nature. Chickpeas naturally use less fertilizer by pulling nitrogen from the air, which helps lower the brand's carbon footprint. At HIPPEAS®, they believe that sustainable farming (and snacking!) is the way forward!

There's a HIPPEAS® for every craving and snacking occasion. HIPPEAS® Chickpea Tortilla Chips come in four flavors including: Nacho Vibes™, Straight Up Sea Salt™, Rockin' Ranch™ and Sea Salt & Lime. HIPPEAS® Chickpea Puffs come in four flavors including: Vegan White Cheddar, Nacho Vibes™, Bohemian Barbecue™ and Sriracha Sunshine™. HIPPEAS® Veggie Straws come in three flavors: Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin' Ranch™ and Sour Cream and Onion.

About HIPPEAS®

HIPPEAS® is on a mission to shake things up. HIPPEAS® is calling all snackers to #GivePeasAChance® while also doing good in the world. HIPPEAS® Plant-Based Snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free and vegan. Pea plants release nitrogen back into the earth, so they're naturally good for the planet. True to their mantra of Peas, Love & Giving Back, HIPPEAS® is proud to support local Feeding America food banks across the country by donating food and aiding in disaster relief efforts. HIPPEAS® can be found at premium retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Wegmans, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Shaw's, Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Starbucks, Amazon, Thrive Market as well as select CVS, Publix, Walmart and Costco locations. For more information, visit HIPPEAS.com and follow along on Instagram @hippeas_snacks

