HIPPEAS® is Spreading the Peas & Love with the Launch of New E-Commerce Site

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Snacks continues to spread the Peas & Love with the launch of its new e-commerce site. The direct-to-consumer platform will take advantage of the growing market for plant-based e-commerce delivery options, while continuing to be sold at 50,000 retail locations nationwide including Starbucks, Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, CVS, Publix, Stop & Shop, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Thrive Market and on Amazon.com. HIPPEAS Tortilla Chips can be found at Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger and on Amazon.com.

HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Snacks HIPPEAS Logo

Available for order in the U.S. (excluding shipping to Alaska and Hawaii), the online store will initially deliver the brand's puffed snacks directly to consumers followed by the brand's newest addition, Tortilla Chips.

"We've seen some major changes to the landscape of retail this year, with many consumers turning to online shopping for their snack essentials, further highlighting the convenience and simplicity that comes with a DTC platform," said Lindsey Valliere, VP of Marketing. "It became clear that now is the perfect time to launch our direct-to-consumer platform, while continuing to work in partnership with our retailers."

Starting today at HIPPEAS.com , customers can order any of their favorite flavors of HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs including: Vegan White Cheddar, Nacho Vibes™, Bohemian Barbecue™, Sriracha Sunshine™ and Himalayan Happiness™. HIPPEAS Organic Tortilla Chips will also be available for purchase in three delicious flavors including: Straight Up Sea Salt™, Rockin' Ranch™ and Jalapeño Vegan Cheddar.

HIPPEAS®, known for its bright yellow bag, with a chickpea smile, has a snack for every craving and snacking occasion. HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Puffs come in five flavors including: Vegan White Cheddar, Nacho Vibes™, Bohemian Barbecue™, Sriracha Sunshine™ and Himalayan Happiness™. HIPPEAS® NEW Organic Chickpea Tortilla Chips come in three flavors including: Straight Up Sea Salt™, Rockin' Ranch™ and Jalapeño Vegan Cheddar. Both lines are USDA Organic, certified gluten-free, vegan and totally delicious!

About HIPPEAS®

HIPPEAS® is on a mission to shake things up. HIPPEAS® is calling all snackers to #GivePeasAChance® while also doing good in the world. HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Snacks are USDA Certified Organic, certified gluten-free, Non-GMO and vegan. Chickpea plants release nitrogen back into the earth, so they're naturally good for the planet. True to their mantra of Peas, Love & Giving Back, HIPPEAS® is proud to support local Feeding America food banks across the country by donating food and aiding in disaster relief efforts.

For more information, visit HIPPEAS.com and follow along on Instagram @hippeas_snacks

Media Contact:

Rachel Powell

516-314-7730

[email protected]

SOURCE HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Snacks

Related Links

http://www.hippeas.com

