HIPPEAS® Launches Limited-Edition Minions-Themed Snacks

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HIPPEAS®, Organic Chickpea Snacks, is spreading the Peas & Love with the launch of its Minions-themed snacks for the summer. The limited-edition packs of HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Puffs in its best-selling flavor, Vegan White Cheddar, will be available in both a six-pack of 1oz bags and 10oz family size option – perfect for on-the-go travel or summer entertaining. The Minions-themed HIPPEAS® offerings will be available nationwide at HIPPEAS.com, Walmart.com and in-store at Whole Foods Market and select retailers from June 1st through July 31st.

HIPPEAS Limited-Edition Minions Bag

HIPPEAS® has replaced its iconic chickpea smile graphic for a smiling, goggle-wearing Minion on-pack – both Minions and HIPPEAS® share a similar yellow hue, which could not be more perfect for a collaboration. Kids will love the fun packaging and parents will love the product attributes of the Organic Chickpea Puffs!

"Minions are a global pop-culture phenomenon, and we could not be more thrilled to partner with Illumination and Universal Pictures on this limited-edition release of our HIPPEAS® Vegan White Cheddar Organic Chickpea Puffs," said Lindsey Valliere, HIPPEAS® VP of Marketing. "The combination of these two iconic and colorful brands – HIPPEAS®, known for its bright yellow bag, and Minions, the beloved mischievous yellow scene-stealers – feels so joyful and fun! We can't wait to share these snacks with our consumers and their families this summer."

HIPPEAS® Vegan White Cheddar Organic Chickpea Puffs have 4 grams of plant-protein, 3 grams of fiber and only 130 calories per 1 oz. serving. They are USDA Certified Organic, certified gluten-free, vegan and totally delicious.

HIPPEAS® limited-edition Minions-themed snacks will be available nationwide at HIPPEAS.com, Walmart.com and in-store at Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Shoprite, Price Chopper, Fresh Thyme, Giant Eagle, Big Y, Roche Brothers, Shaw's, Harris Teeter, Giant Martins, Giant Food, and more from June 1st through July 31st. The SRP for the six-pack of 1oz bags and 10oz family size is $5.99. For more information, please visit HIPPEAS.com.

About Minions: The Rise of Gru

The latest installment of the most successful animated franchise of all time, Minions: The Rise of Gru takes us back to bad as we explore the origin story of young Gru and his Minions, giving us a first-hand look at how they became the world's most despicable team.

Teeming with Illumination's signature subversive humor, pop-culture sophistication, full-hearted emotion, bold music sensibility, and over-the-top action, Minions: The Rise of Gru stars Oscar® nominee Steve Carell, returning in the role of Gru, and features a thrilling new cast of stars including Oscar® winner Alan Arkin, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren and Danny Trejo. The film also features Russell Brand, Michelle Yeoh and Oscar® winner Julie Andrews.

Steered by the franchise's original creators, Minions: The Rise of Gru is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborators Janet Healy and Chris Renaud. The film is directed by returning franchise filmmaker Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3, Minions), co-directed by Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets films), and features the iconic voice of Pierre Coffin as the Minions and a killer ʼ70s soundtrack courtesy of legendary Grammy-winning music producer Jack Antonoff. www.minionsmovie.com

About HIPPEAS®

HIPPEAS® is on a mission to shake things up. HIPPEAS® is calling all snackers to #GivePeasAChance® while also doing good in the world. HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Snacks are USDA Certified Organic, certified gluten-free, Non-GMO and vegan. Chickpea plants release nitrogen back into the earth, so they're naturally good for the planet. True to their mantra of Peas, Love & Giving Back, HIPPEAS® is proud to support local Feeding America food banks across the country by donating food and aiding in disaster relief efforts. HIPPEAS® can be found at premium retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Wegmans, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Shaw's, Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Starbucks, Amazon, Thrive Market as well as select CVS, Publix, Walmart and Costco locations. For more information, visit HIPPEAS.com and follow along on Instagram @hippeas_snacks

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Academy Award® nominee Chris Meledandri in 2007, is one of the entertainment industry's leading producers of event-animated films. The company's releases include three of the top-eight animated films of all time, and its iconic, beloved franchises—infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance—have grossed more than $6.25 billion worldwide.

Illumination, which has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures, is the creator of the most successful animated franchise in history, Despicable Me, which includes Minions, the third-highest-grossing animated film of all time and the most profitable film in Universal's history, as well as the Academy Award®- nominated Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 3, which made more than $1 billion at the global box office.

Illumination has also launched two more original properties that captivated audiences worldwide: The Secret Life of Pets, which achieved the best opening for an original movie, animated or otherwise, in U.S. history, and the global smash, Sing. And in 2018, Illumination's Dr. Seuss's The Grinch had the biggest opening weekend of any Christmas-themed movie in history. Illumination's upcoming films include Sing 2 in December 2021 and Minions: The Rise of Gru in July 2022.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

