HIPPEAS® Launches Limited-Edition Minions-Themed Snacks

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HIPPEAS® , Organic Chickpea Snacks, is spreading The Peas & Love with the launch of its Minions-themed snacks for the summer! The launch of HIPPEAS® product in support of the new Illumination film, Minions: The Rise of Gru (in theaters July 1), will be available in limited-edition packs of HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Puffs in four far-out flavors and a variety of sizes – perfect for on-the-go travel and summer entertaining. HIPPEAS® limited-edition Minions-themed snacks will be available at HIPPEAS.com and on Amazon as well as nationwide in-store in club, mass, drug and conventional retailers from May through August 2022.

HIPPEAS® Minions-Themed Puffs

HIPPEAS® has replaced its iconic chickpea smile graphic on-pack with a Minion character for each flavor – both Minions and HIPPEAS® share a similar yellow hue, which could not be more perfect for a collaboration. Consumers of all ages will love the fun packaging and parents will love the product attributes of the Organic Chickpea Puffs.

"Minions are a global pop-culture phenomenon, and we could not be more thrilled to collaborate with Illumination on this limited-edition release of our HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Puffs," said Paul Nardone, HIPPEAS® CEO. "The combination of these two iconic and colorful brands – HIPPEAS®, known for its bright yellow bag, and Minions, the beloved mischievous yellow scene-stealers – feels so joyful and fun. We can't wait to share these snacks with consumers of all ages this summer."

HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Puffs have 4 grams of plant-protein, 3 grams of fiber and only 170 calories per 1 oz. serving. They are USDA Certified Organic, certified gluten-free, vegan/dairy free, nut and soy free and totally delicious.

HIPPEAS® limited-edition Minions-themed snacks will be available nationwide at HIPPEAS.com and on Amazon as well as in-store at Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Shoprite, Price Chopper, Fresh Thyme, Giant Eagle, Big Y, Roche Brothers, Shaw's, Harris Teeter, Giant Martins and Giant Food from May through August 2022.

The Minions-themed 4oz bag of Organic Chickpea Puffs will be available in Vegan White Cheddar, Nacho Vibes, Sriracha Sunshine and Bohemian Barbecue. The Minions-themed 10oz bag, 14oz bag and a six-pack of 1oz bags will be available in Vegan White Cheddar Puffs. For more information, please visit HIPPEAS.com .

About Minions: The Rise of Gru

This summer, from the biggest global animated franchise in history, comes the origin story of how the world's greatest supervillain first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema's most despicable crew and faced off against the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled in Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement.

It's not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions.

When the infamous supervillain supergroup, the Vicious 6, oust their leader—legendary martial arts fighter Wild Knuckles (Oscar® winner Alan Arkin)— Gru, their most devoted fanboy, interviews to become their newest member. The Vicious 6 is not impressed by the diminutive, wannabe villain, but then Gru outsmarts (and enrages) them, and he suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

Featuring more spectacular action than any film in Illumination history and packed with the franchise's signature subversive humor, Minions: The Rise of Gru stars a thrilling new cast, including, the Vicious 6: Taraji P. Henson as cool and confident leader Belle Bottom, whose chain belt doubles as a lethal disco-ball mace; Jean-Claude Van Damme as the nihilistic Jean Clawed, who's armed (literally) with a giant robotic claw; Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, whose traditional nun's habit hides her deadly nun-chucks; Dolph Lundgren as Swedish roller-skate champion Svengeance, who dispenses his enemies with spin kicks from his spiked skates; and Danny Trejo as Stronghold, whose giant iron hands are both a menace to others and a burden to him.

The film also stars Russell Brand as Young Dr. Nefario, an aspiring mad scientist, Michelle Yeoh as Master Chow, an acupuncturist with mad kung fu skills, and Oscar® winner Julie Andrews as Gru's maddeningly self-absorbed mom.

Steered by the franchise's original creators, Minions: The Rise of Gru is produced by visionary Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborators Janet Healy and Chris Renaud. The film is directed by returning franchise filmmaker Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3, Minions), co-directed by Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets films), and features the iconic voice of Pierre Coffin as the Minions and a killer '70s soundtrack courtesy of legendary Grammy-winning music producer Jack Antonoff.

About HIPPEAS®

HIPPEAS® is on a mission to shake things up. HIPPEAS® is calling all snackers to #GivePeasAChance® while also doing good in the world. HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Snacks are USDA Certified Organic, certified gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan. Chickpea plants release nitrogen back into the earth, so they're naturally good for the planet. True to their mantra of Peas, Love & Giving Back, HIPPEAS® is proud to support local Feeding America food banks across the country by donating food and aiding in disaster relief efforts. HIPPEAS® can be found at premium retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Wegmans, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Shaw's, Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Starbucks, Amazon, Thrive Market as well as select CVS, Publix, Walmart and Costco locations. For more information, visit HIPPEAS.com and follow along on Instagram @hippeas_snacks

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Academy Award® nominee Chris Meledandri in 2007, is one of the entertainment industry's leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me, the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history. The company's releases include two of the top 10 animated films of all time, and its iconic, beloved franchises—infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance—have grossed more than $6.4 billion worldwide.

Illumination, which has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures, is the creator of the world of Despicable Me. The franchise includes Minions, the fourth-highest-grossing animated film of all time and the most profitable film in Universal's history, as well as the Academy Award®- nominated Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 3, which made more than $1 billion at the global box office.

Illumination has launched two additional original franchises that have captivated audiences worldwide. The first Secret Life of Pets film achieved the best opening for an original movie, animated or otherwise, in U.S. history, and the studio followed that success in 2019 with The Secret Life of Pets 2. Illumination's smash hit, Sing, has now became the studio's latest global franchise with Sing 2 in December 2021. In addition, Illumination's Dr. Seuss's The Grinch continues to hold the record for the biggest opening weekend of any Christmas-themed movie in history. Illumination's upcoming films include Minions: The Rise of Gru on July 1, 2022 and a new Super Mario Bros. film in April 2023.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios ( www.universalstudios.com ). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

