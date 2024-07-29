HIPPEAS® Launches Two New Limited Edition Mexican-Inspired Chickpea Puffs Flavors

Plant-Based Snack Company Debuts Mexican Street Corn and Churro Chickpea Puffs

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HIPPEAS® is spreading The Peas & Love with the launch of two new South of the Border-style snacks: Mexican Street Corn and Churro Chickpea Puffs. The two new varieties offer the crunch and authentic flavor you crave, but feature the better-for-you attributes HIPPEAS® is known for: clean label with chickpeas as the first ingredient, free from the top 9 allergens, Non-GMO Project Verified, and totally delicious. These two new limited edition Chickpea Puffs are available now at Sprouts, select retailers, and at HIPPEAS.com.

HIPPEAS® Mexican Street Corn and Churro Chickpea Puffs

HIPPEAS® Chickpea Puffs are made from chickpeas – it's the first ingredient! With 4g of protein and 3g of fiber per 1oz serving, these delicious new fiesta-flavored Chickpea Puffs pack a punch of plant power with all that flavor, to keep you keepin' on.

MEXICAN STREET CORN: Zesty lime with a mellow cheezy vibe delivers a delicious elote puff!

CHURRO: Lightly sweet with the perfect hint of cinnamon and that iconic HIPPEAS® crunch!

"As demand rises for unique and indulgent flavors, we are very excited to expand our line of HIPPEAS® Chickpea Puffs with these two new flavors," said HIPPEAS® CMO, Julia Hecht. "They're the perfect snack to brighten up your day - whether you're at the beach, entertaining, or snacking at the office. Not only are the puffs delicious, but they contain the nutritional benefits of both protein and fiber as well as no artificial colors, flavors, or ingredients of any kind," she continued.

HIPPEAS® is all about mind, body, and soil. Chickpeas support a healthy and diverse farm by naturally keeping nutrients in the soil, where they should be! HIPPEAS® chickpeas are farmed using practices like conservation tillage to improve soil erosion and crop rotations that improve soil health. Chickpeas naturally use less fertilizer by pulling nitrogen from the air, which helps lower the brand's carbon footprint. At HIPPEAS®, they believe that sustainable farming (and snacking!) is the way forward!

There's a HIPPEAS® for every craving and snacking occasion. HIPPEAS® Chickpea Puffs now come in eight flavors including Vegan White Cheddar, Nacho Vibes, Bohemian Barbecue, Sriracha Sunshine, Mexican Street Corn and Churro as well as the FLAVOR BLAST! flavors in Vegan White Cheddar and Blazin' Hot. HIPPEAS® Chickpea Tortilla Chips come in three flavors including: Nacho Vibes, Rockin' Ranch and Sea Salt & Lime. HIPPEAS® Veggie Straws come in three flavors: Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin' Ranch and Sour Cream & Onion.

About HIPPEAS®

HIPPEAS® is on a mission to shake things up. HIPPEAS® is calling all snackers to #GivePeasAChance® while also doing good in the world. HIPPEAS® Plant-Based Snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free and vegan. Pea plants release nitrogen back into the earth, so they're naturally good for the planet. HIPPEAS® can be found at premium retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Wegmans, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Shaw's, Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Amazon, Thrive Market as well as select CVS, Publix, Walmart and Costco locations. For more information, visit HIPPEAS.com and follow along on Instagram @hippeas_snacks

