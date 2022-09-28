HIPPEAS® Launches Veggie Straw Line and Adds New Plant-Powered Pulse to The Party

Plant-Based Snack Company Debuts Product Line Featuring Yellow Peas in Three Far Out Flavors

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HIPPEAS® is spreading The Peas & Love with the launch of new HIPPEAS® Veggie Straws in three far-out flavors: Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin' Ranch and Sour Cream and Onion. This delicious debut represents entry into a new salty snack category and pulse base, with sustainably grown yellow peas. Yellow peas, a category of superfoods from the same family as chickpeas, are a nutrient-dense complex carbohydrate and an incredibly sustainable crop. HIPPEAS® Veggie Straws are now available at Whole Foods Market stores and select retailers nationwide.

HIPPEAS® Veggie Straws

HIPPEAS® Veggie Straws are made from a blend of veggies including yellow peas (it's the first ingredient!), tomato, beet, spinach, and kale! With 3g of protein and 140 calories per 1oz serving, these Veggie Straws pack a punch of plant power, to keep you keepin' on. They are also Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and vegan! HIPPEAS® Veggie Straws are available in three flavors:

STRAIGHT UP SEA SALT™:

We tell it like it is. Straight up sea salt, with ingredients you can actually pronounce. Nothing hidden here but good vibes.

ROCKIN' RANCH™:

Let the good times roll with rockin' ranch. A drum kick of flavor that'll have your taste buds rockin' all day long.

SOUR CREAM AND ONION:

Realer than "real" cool sour cream & onion, packed with plant-based goodness.

"At HIPPEAS®, we're all about 'Giving PEAs a Chance!', so we're really excited about the launch of HIPPEAS® Veggie Straws and the introduction of a new plant-based snack offering featuring yellow peas," stated HIPPEAS® CMO, Julia Hecht. "Yellow peas come from the same legume family as our beloved chickpea and provide a delicious taste and crunch experience that really elevates our Veggie Straw line. Unlike the other veggie straws out there, HIPPEAS® Veggie Straws are yellow pea based and contain vegetables like tomato, red beet, spinach, and kale -- not just potato starch -- plus 3 grams of protein per serving," she continued.

HIPPEAS® is all about mind, body, and soil. Peas support a healthy and diverse farm by naturally keeping nutrients in the soil, where they should be! HIPPEAS® yellow peas are farmed using practices like conservation tillage to improve soil erosion and crop rotations that improve soil health. Peas naturally use less fertilizer by pulling nitrogen from the air, which helps lower the brand's carbon footprint. At HIPPEAS®, they believe that sustainable farming (and snacking!) is the way forward!

There's a HIPPEAS® for every craving and snacking occasion. HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Puffs come in four flavors including: Vegan White Cheddar, Nacho Vibes, Bohemian Barbecue and Sriracha Sunshine. HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Tortilla Chips come in three flavors including: Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin' Ranch and Sea Salt & Lime. HIPPEAS® Veggie Straws come in three flavors: Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin' Ranch and Sour Cream and Onion.

About HIPPEAS®

HIPPEAS® is on a mission to shake things up. HIPPEAS® is calling all snackers to #GivePeasAChance® while also doing good in the world. HIPPEAS® Plant-Based Snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified gluten-free and vegan. Pea plants release nitrogen back into the earth, so they're naturally good for the planet. True to their mantra of Peas, Love & Giving Back, HIPPEAS® is proud to support local Feeding America food banks across the country by donating food and aiding in disaster relief efforts. HIPPEAS® can be found at premium retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Wegmans, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Shaw's, Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Starbucks, Amazon, Thrive Market as well as select CVS, Publix, Walmart and Costco locations. For more information, visit HIPPEAS.com and follow along on Instagram @hippeas_snacks

Media Contact:

Rachel Powell

516.314.7730

[email protected]

SOURCE HIPPEAS® Plant-Based Snacks