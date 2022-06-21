HIPPEAS® Re-Introduces Tortilla Chips and Adds Far-Out Flavor

Organic Chickpea Snack Company Relaunches Chickpea Tortilla Chip Line and Debuts Sea Salt & Lime

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HIPPEAS® , Organic Chickpea Snacks, is spreading The Peas & Love with the relaunch of its newly enhanced HIPPEAS® Chickpea Tortilla Chip line and the debut of a new Tortilla Chip flavor: Sea Salt & Lime. The new and improved HIPPEAS® Chickpea Tortilla Chips have more crunch and a superior texture that is closer to what consumers expect from a traditional tortilla chip but developed with the better-for-you attributes HIPPEAS® is known for: USDA Certified Organic, certified gluten-free, vegan and totally delicious. You can find the revamped HIPPEAS® Chickpea Tortilla Chip line now at HIPPEAS.com , on Amazon and in-store at retailers nationwide.

HIPPEAS® Organic Tortilla Chips

"The improved HIPPEAS® Chickpea Tortilla Chip line fulfills direct consumer feedback, and we are really proud about where we landed with this innovation," stated HIPPEAS® CEO, Paul Nardone. "This product really stands up well next to its mainstream competitor from a taste and texture standpoint, but that's where the comparisons end because HIPPEAS® Chickpea Tortilla Chips are organic and vegan and contain both protein and fiber and no artificial colors, flavors or ingredients of any kind," he continued.

With 3 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per 1-ounce serving, these chickpea chips pack a punch of plant power, to keep you keepin' on. HIPPEAS® Chickpea Tortilla Chips are available in three far-out flavors, which can be enjoyed on their own or with your favorite dip:

STRAIGHT UP SEA SALT™:

We tell it like it is. Straight up sea salt, with ingredients you can actually pronounce. Nothing hidden here but good vibes.

ROCKIN' RANCH™:

Let the good times roll with rockin' ranch. A drum kick of flavor that'll have your taste buds rockin' all day long.

NEW! SEA SALT & LIME:

When life gives you limes…you kick your chips up a notch! We took our perfectly sea salted tortilla chips and added a zesty/punchy kick of real lime.

There's a HIPPEAS® for every craving and snacking occasion. HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Tortilla Chips come in three flavors including: Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin' Ranch and Sea Salt & Lime (NEW). HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Puffs come in four flavors including: Vegan White Cheddar, Nacho Vibes, Bohemian Barbecue and Sriracha Sunshine.

About HIPPEAS®

HIPPEAS® is on a mission to shake things up. HIPPEAS® is calling all snackers to #GivePeasAChance® while also doing good in the world. HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Snacks are USDA Certified Organic, certified gluten-free, Non-GMO and vegan. Chickpea plants release nitrogen back into the earth, so they're naturally good for the planet. True to their mantra of Peas, Love & Giving Back, HIPPEAS® is proud to support local Feeding America food banks across the country by donating food and aiding in disaster relief efforts. HIPPEAS® can be found at premium retailers including Whole Foods Market, Target, Wegmans, Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Shaw's, Safeway/Albertsons, Kroger, Starbucks, Amazon, Thrive Market as well as select CVS, Publix, Walmart and Costco locations. For more information, visit HIPPEAS.com and follow along on Instagram @hippeas_snacks

Media Contact:

Rachel Powell

516.314.7730

[email protected]

SOURCE HIPPEAS® Organic Chickpea Snacks