Hippo Appoints Andrea Collins as Chief Marketing Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group focused on proactive home protection, announced the appointment of Andrea Collins as Chief Marketing Officer today. With more than two decades of marketing experience, including her previous role as Hippo's Vice President of Marketing from 2017 to 2022, Collins returns to the company's leadership team to oversee marketing.

Andrea Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at Hippo

"I am thrilled to welcome back such an accomplished marketer and a former Hippo leader back to the pod," said Hippo President and CEO Rick McCathron. "Andrea's expertise in crafting impactful marketing strategies for both D2C and B2B audiences, combined with her deep commitment to our mission, will drive the innovation and brand experience our customers value and our partners trust."

Collins brings significant insurance and technology acumen, building trusted brands and crafting resonant narratives for diverse audiences across the industry. Before rejoining Hippo, Collins served as Chief Marketing Officer at cyber insurtech Cowbell and Chief Marketing Officer at Flyhomes, an AI-powered residential real estate platform. In both roles, Collins strengthened each company's performance by driving top-line growth, decreasing customer acquisition costs, and rebranding each organization to better meet the needs of their customers.

During her initial tenure at Hippo, Collins developed and scaled the company's marketing strategy, pioneered the brand, and was an instrumental leader in taking the company public.

"Hippo has remained close to my heart for its commitment to customers, unwavering vision to protect the joy of homeownership, and dedication to delivering tailored protection for homeowners," said Collins. "I couldn't be more excited to return to lead marketing, help elevate Hippo to new heights and deepen our investment in key distribution channels as we scale our New Homes Program--providing homebuilders access to an embedded insurance solution to streamline closings."

About Hippo

Hippo is protecting the joy of homeownership, helping to safeguard customers' most important financial asset by harnessing the power of real-time data, smart home technology, and a growing suite of home services to deliver proactive home protection.

Hippo Holdings Inc. operating subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Hippo Home Care, Hippo Builder Insurance Agency LLC, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Wingsail Insurance Company. Hippo Insurance Services and Hippo Builder Insurance Agency are licensed property casualty insurance agencies with products underwritten by various affiliated and unaffiliated insurance companies. For more information, including licensing details, visit http://www.hippo.com.

Contact

Mark Olson

[email protected]

SOURCE Hippo Analytics, Inc