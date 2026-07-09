Hippo Harvest Closes $30 Million Series C Led by Cox Farms, Scaling Robotic Indoor Growing Technology and Expanding to New Markets

Funding accelerates the company's next phase of growth as Hippo Harvest brings indoor-grown organic greens to retail buyers at scale.

PESCADERO, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Harvest, a leafy greens grower whose robotics- and machine learning-powered greenhouses produce USDA-certified organic greens, today announced the close of a $30 million Series C funding round led by Cox Farms, North America's largest greenhouse operator. The investment will unlock a 30-acre expansion at a new Hollister, CA facility, currently in permitting, and the development of the company's next-generation robotic growing system, expanding growing capacity from one acre today and accelerating the commercialization of indoor-grown Spinach.

Hippo Harvest AMR Tractors

The Spinach commercialization marks a significant milestone for Hippo Harvest, which also launched its Butter Lettuce to retail buyers in early 2026. Together, the two products anchor a growing line of indoor-grown greens built for year-round consistency. Hippo Harvest's hybrid assortment blends greenhouse and organic field-grown greens to deliver broader variety and reliable supply in a sector increasingly affected by climate volatility.

At the center of Hippo Harvest's model is a proprietary robotic growing system that uses Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and machine learning to monitor, tend, and harvest plants with precision at every stage of growth. The upgraded system uses robotic 'tractors' to automatically respace growing modules throughout the growth cycle, maximizing space efficiency and yields at the farm level. The next-generation system funded by this round is designed to increase throughput, reduce cost per unit, and accelerate the company's ability to bring new varieties to market at scale.

"Closing this round and bringing Spinach to market in the same moment is a real signal of where Hippo Harvest is headed," said Eitan Marder-Eppstein, CEO and co-founder of Hippo Harvest. "We've spent years building a system that can grow certified organic greens consistently and at a price that works for both retailers and consumers. This investment lets us do that at the next level of scale."

Founded in 2019 and based in Pescadero, CA, Hippo Harvest serves retail buyers across Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, including Sprouts, Haggen (an Albertsons banner), and Gus's Community Markets in San Francisco, with plans to expand across the West Coast and additional national retail partnerships in development. Cox Farms, owned by Cox Enterprises, led the Series C round, with participation from existing and new Hippo Harvest investors, including Congruent Ventures, Hawthorne Food Ventures, Collaborative Fund and the Fresh Investment Club. The round follows a $21 million Series B closed in February 2024, led by Standard Investments, with participation from Congruent Ventures, Amazon Climate Pledge Fund, Hawthorne Food Ventures, and Energy Impact Partners.

"Hippo Harvest is doing something genuinely exciting in indoor agriculture, and we're proud to be part of this next chapter," said Steve Bradley, president of Cox Farms. "Cox Farms actively looks for opportunities to support innovation and new technologies across indoor agriculture. We can't wait to watch them scale."

About Hippo Harvest

Hippo Harvest is a leafy greens company growing USDA-certified organic produce in robotics- and machine learning-powered greenhouses. Founded in 2019 and based in Pescadero, CA, the company combines a closed-loop, direct-to-root nutrient and watering system with Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), which function as indoor 'tractors', to consistently produce high-quality organic greens at prices competitive with field-grown alternatives, using 92% less water, 55% less fertilizer, and 94% less land compared to traditional agriculture. Hippo Harvest offers a hybrid assortment that pairs greenhouse and organic field-grown greens, providing broader variety and year-round supply surety for retailers and consumers. For more information, visit hippoharvest.com.

About Cox Farms

Cox Farms is redefining farming and setting the global standard in growing a safe, secure, and responsible food supply capable of feeding a growing population, regardless of calendar or climate. Through its multinational network of indoor farms and consumer brands, including BrightFarms and Mucci Farms, Cox Farms is the largest greenhouse operator in North America with a workforce of more than 2,500 dedicated employees. Cox Farms is future-proofing the world of produce with clean, flavorful products serving the biggest names in retail and food service. Owned by Cox Enterprises, a multi-generational family-owned business, Cox Farms represents the company's commitment to improving the planet and elevating human health. Learn more at CoxFarms.com.

SOURCE Hippo Harvest