Hippo Premium Packaging Designs Brand Identity for Shanti Wellness

Shanti Wellness Founder Mohnia Patel said that working with Hippo was a joy. "We are a thoughtful brand and believe in the power of plants," she said. "The talented team at Hippo took the time to understand our company and created designs that are mindful and match our mission."

Kary Radestock, Co-Founder and CEO of Hippo Premium Packaging said that working with Shanti was wonderful. "Mohnia came to us for advice on her existing logo. While pretty, the logo didn't stand out well enough to compete in this rapidly growing market. We agreed that the first order of business would be to create an outstanding logo that appealed to their target demographic and set them up for success."

The Hippo-designed labels and logo are now on a wide range of Shanti's products, including CBD Hemp Balms, Tinctures, Capsules, and Soft Gels. The products are selling well, attracting a loyal customer base, and carving out a niche in the crowded CBD market.

"Today, it is vital that any company in the CBD, hemp or cannabis industry has a meaningful and distinctive brand in order to succeed," Radestock commented. "It's just not enough to have a great product. You have to stand out, which is becoming increasingly challenging given the amount of competition in these categories. Brands must be thoughtfully designed for longevity, customer loyalty, and appeal."

