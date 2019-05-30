Hippo Premium Packaging Offers New Sizes of the Award Winning Duallok Packaging System

Duallok can be ordered in custom sizes ranging from just over 4-inches high and 2-inches wide, to a whopping 8-inches tall.

The packaging system builds brands, enhances loyalty, and stimulates repeat purchases.

Customers love Duallok packaging because it is easy to use, distinctive, and keeps products safe. Businesses love Duallok because it is an affordable, compliant way to stand out from the competition and position their products as upscale, unique, and attractive.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers a new range of sizes in the Duallok line," said Kary Radestock, Co-Founder and CEO of Hippo Premium Packaging. "This is the perfect packaging solution for so many products. I encourage all of our clients and anyone with a cannabis product to call us and see if this remarkable packaging system is right for them."

For information on Hippo Premium Packaging, call: 619-269-0939, or visit: www.hippopackaging.com.

Connect:

Facebook: facebook.com/hippopackaging

Twitter: @HippoPackaging

Instagram: instagram.com/hippopackaging

Pinterest: pinterest.com/hippopackaging

YouTube: youtu.be/DMC5D5dLW-4

Website: www.hippopackaging.com

SOURCE Hippo Premium Packaging

