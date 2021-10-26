Hippo Technologies Inc. and Uvisan Partner to Deliver the Next Generation of Cleaning Solutions for Wearable Computing and Mobility to Healthcare Industry Providers

MEDIA CITY, England, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Technologies, Inc. ™ , a leading virtual care company delivering solutions for healthcare and medical education, announced today it has partnered with Uvisan Ltd., the global company whose product suite includes disinfection cabinets for sanitizing equipment and 'Cleanroom' devices for whole-room sanitation to various industry providers.

Hippo, will leverage Uvisan's product suite as a managed services and product accessory partner to ensure the sanitation of hands-free wearable devices, including computers and mobile phones deployed to the healthcare sector. As industries continue to adapt to a new post-Covid world, companies continue an enhanced focus on hygiene protocols. Hippo's customized packages now benefit from Uvisan's UV-C medical-grade disinfection.

"Hippo has been delivering the complete solution set for Virtual Care and the sterilization and cleaning of wearable devices and by partnering with Uvisan it enables Hippo to deliver a state-of-the-art cleaning option as a 'Solution-as-a-Service' and accessory suite," says Pat Quinlan MD, CEO and Co-founder of Hippo Technologies, Inc.

Uvisan's products provide rapid medical grade disinfection of rooms and equipment using the power of UV-C light while no chemicals, heat or liquid is required protecting customers and staff. The level of UV irradiance kills 99.99% of Poliovirus 1, SARS, H-CoV 229E, H-CoVOC43, H-CoV 229E, Influenza A (H1N1), Covid 19 in two minutes of exposure to UVC light. It's cabinets can simultaneously store, charge, and disinfect headsets. The brand also pioneered the multi-headset, 360-degree surface coverage approach, ensuring the entire device is reliably sanitary every time.

"Together with the innovators at Hippo we aim to provide safe, effective, and convenient solutions to reduce risks in the Healthcare and Education sector," says Maria Rankin, Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. "Through this partnership, we have a front-row seat to groundbreaking technologies that help eliminate some key challenges around surface disinfection and risk mitigation."

"Uvisan is proud to deliver peace of mind to our partners and the highest grade of safety during such demanding times." says David Marks, Uvisan Chairman. "Our products are used by companies across all industry verticals, including healthcare, education, government, events and location-based entertainment concerned about the risk of shared devices and multi-user experiences."

About Hippo Technologies, Inc.

Hippo Technologies, Inc., is a global virtual care company servicing the healthcare and medical education industries. The Hippo Virtual Care™ platform includes a hands-free, voice-activated, head-worn tablet and HIPAA/GDPR compliant software allowing clinicians to communicate and video conference in real time with remote colleagues and students, search medical records, and automatically access files and imaging during patient examinations, procedures, consultations and rounding. Hippo delivers a unique "through the eyes of the clinician" experience with all the safety and convenience of remote care.

For more information, please visit: https://myhippo.life

About Uvisan

Uvisan, the UK based global company came to life with the creation of its single-use headset UV Cabinet for its parent company, Immotion Group's, 36 seater VR theatre and virtual reality installation at Shark Reef Aquarium, in the Mandalay Bay Hotel, Las Vegas.

Today, Uvisan supplies UV Cabinets for an array of companies and educational facilities world-wide (including TV/Film productions (Aardman Studios' "Shaun the Sheep"), The National Health Service (NHS), British Film Institute, and RAF Hado among others, as well as many universities and schools. Most recently, Uvisan's Cleanroom had its first installation at the University of Chichester, being able to disinfect the air and all surfaces in the University's high value, high traffic recording studio in under 10 minutes. The company's mission is to change the sanitation strategy of shared spaces and shared devices in the post-Covid era.

To explore Uvisan's comprehensive UV-C cleaning solution for XR devices, visit https://www.uvisan.com/

Contact: Maria Rankin, Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships

[email protected]

610-310-6215

SOURCE Uvisan

