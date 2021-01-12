Hippo Technologies, Inc. Teams with EVERFI to Bring Comprehensive Wellness Program to Hippo HIVE™ Members

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Technologies, Inc., a virtual care company delivering solutions for healthcare and medical education, announced today that it has teamed up with EVERFI Inc. , the leading social impact education innovator, to enable Wellness and Mental Health Programs for the members of Hippo's Healthcare Institute for Virtual Education (HIVE).

HIVE members will have access to a comprehensive wellness suite focused on raising confidence and increasing knowledge around wellness and mental health, prescription drugs, and have access to personalized financial education resources. The digital content library features more than 55 learning sequences including interactive videos, surveys, and scenario-based learning in a mobile-first design, and is available in both English and Spanish .

Launched in October 2020, the HIVE is a knowledge network and forum with a mission of increasing access to quality healthcare and education to everyone, everywhere. By joining HIVE's global network of thought leaders and practitioners, members have access to training and accreditation programs, educational content and resources for self-care and virtual care.

"Hippo is investing in self-care, promoting the informed, motivated, and enabled individual supported by virtual care. It is the cornerstone of Polymorphic Medicine – Hippo's new model for individual and population health," said Patrick Quinlan, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of Hippo Technologies, Inc. "This collaboration with EVERFI will support mental health and wellness, which is vital to individual well-being and empowering self-care."

"We are delighted to work with Hippo Technologies, Inc. in what is a revolutionary model for personalized healthcare," said Jon Chapman, President and Co-founder of EVERFI. "The combination of personalized self-care and wellness education on demand will help build greater individual confidence in tackling some of society's most complex challenges."

For more information on Hippo HIVE, visit https://hippohive.org .

About Hippo Technologies

Hippo Technologies, Inc., is a virtual care company delivering products and services for healthcare and medical education. TheHippo Virtual CareTM platform connects enterprise systems, databases, IOT devices, wearables and technologies together to bridge the gap between physical care and virtual care. Its products include hands-free, voice-activated, head-worn devices and HIPAA and GDPR compliant software allowing clinicians to communicate and collaborate virtually in real time with remote colleagues and students, search medical records, and automatically access files and imaging during patient examinations, procedures, consultations and rounding. Hippo delivers a unique "through the eyes of the clinician" experience with the safety and convenience of remote care. For more information, visit https://myhippo.life/ .

About EVERFI

EVERFI is an international technology company driving social change through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to prescription drug safety to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) community engagement platform and has reached more than 41 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 list. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, as well as Advance, Rethink Education, Rethink Impact, The Rise Fund, and TPG Growth. To learn more about EVERFI and how you can #answerthecall visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , or Twitter @EVERFI.

SOURCE Hippo Technologies

Related Links

https://hippohive.org

