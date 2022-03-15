Hippo Video Gets ISO/IEC 27001:2013 to Democratize Video Communication in Businesses

Hippo Video, a market leader in the Video CX segment, announces it is now ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and SOC 2 Type 2 certified. Tweet this

The certification focuses on requirements and controls for the systematic protection of information management such as financial data, intellectual property, employee details, and information entrusted by third parties. It positions Hippo Video as a leading provider of secure video experience solutions.

"Hippo Video aims to democratize video communication for businesses. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 will bolster the security of sensitive data handled and stored and enable seamless video communication for our customers," says Karthi Mariappan, CEO and Co-Founder of Hippo Video

In addition to this, Hippo Video is also SOC2 Type 2 certified. This certification aims to ensure the privacy and safety of customer data and has adequate checks and balances in place in terms of infrastructure, tools, and processes. SOC 2 compliance applies to SaaS companies that manage and store customer data along with third-party vendors, partners, and support organizations the firm works with.

About Hippo Video

Hippo Video is a cloud-based video CX platform by Lyceum Technologies Inc, Newark, Delaware. Since its launch, Hippo Video has acquired over 1 Million users before launching the latest video CX platform. It has more than 1,000 business customers globally, including Genesys, HP, Freshworks, Chargebee, Tailwinds Transportation, Essilor, Clarify Med, etc. Visit: https://www.hippovideo.io for more details.

Contact: Nikhil Premanandan

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +971-0526481025

SOURCE Hippo Video