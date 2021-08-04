Hippo Video Launches 'Template Builder' to Increase Video Adoption in Enterprise Companies

Template Builder boosts sales productivity by reducing time taken to create prospecting videos by over 60%. Tweet this

This feature is for brand admins, sales reps and is a boon for sales enablement teams. It allows for seamless creation and usage of video templates where sales managers and sales representatives can equally enjoy the benefits of creating personalized videos with minimal effort.

Karthi Mariappan, the CEO of Hippo Video, says, "In an age where in-person interaction is missing, and sales reps are hunched over endless zoom calls or emails, this feature comes as a respite to create quick and easy asynchronous videos. They are refreshing to look at and open new avenues in prospecting,"

How Template Builder Works

Template Builder helps users to

Access in-built templates and customize them depending on their requirements. Use wireframes to build entirely new templates from scratch. These wireframes are 'skeleton templates' that can accommodate new, brand-approved videos or images. Focus on recording or including videos in pre-defined templates, without worrying about brand guidelines.

Template Builder is a big time saver and productivity booster for sales professionals. Early feedback has indicated a solid 60% reduction in time taken to create videos.

The analytics for these videos used inside email campaigns are also available in the advanced video analytics dashboard - data such as how many number of video emails are sent, their open rate, video play and engagement rate, etc. It assists in qualifying or disqualifying prospects, which is critical in sales outreach. This feature is set to be further enhanced by including direct integration with major CRM and email marketing platforms.

Hippo Video's Seamless Integration

Hippo Video's robust video experience platform works as a web app (Chrome browsers) and also a desktop app (for macOS). The mobile app is also available on Android and iOS. Hippo Video has integrations with CRMs like Salesforce, Hubspot and also works seamlessly within LinkedIn, Outreach, Salesloft, Gmail, Outlook, Freshsales, and 15 other sales engagement tools.

Hippo Video was named a Leader and High Performer in the G2 Summer 2021 Grid Report in Video Email and Sales Engagement Categories. It continues to grow strong, helping sales professionals scale up personalized experience in different sales activities using videos.

About Hippo Video

Hippo Video is a cloud-based video CX platform by Lyceum Technologies Inc, Newark, Delaware. Since its launch, Hippo Video has acquired over 1.2 Million users. It has more than 5,000+ business customers globally, including Freshworks, Chargebee, Tailwinds Transportation, Essilor, Clarify Med, etc.

