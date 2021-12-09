Hippo Video Named Leader in Four Categories in G2's Momentum Grid Report For Winter 2021

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Video, a frontrunner in the Video Customer Experience (CX) space, has been named Leader in G2's Software Category Report for Winter 2021 in four categories, including Video Email, Sales Engagement, Video Hosting, and Video CMS.

Products that appear in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Market Presence scores. It is noteworthy that this is the second consecutive year Hippo Video has occupied the leader quadrant in Video Email and Sales Engagement categories.

Chris Perrine, Vice President, and Managing Director, Asia Pacific at G2 said "G2 has seen Hippo Video consistently over-deliver to their customers and you can really see this in their reviews. It's also impressive to see them as Leaders and Momentum Leaders across all the categories they are in. That shows not just product success, but also organizational excellence."

Hippo Video offers point solutions in sales, marketing, and customer support to help businesses achieve a higher engagement or conversion rate. Using innovative workflows makes it easy for sales teams to leverage personalized and interactive videos in their day-to-day use cases. G2 reviewers have rated Hippo Video's ability to meet or exceed their expectations in the following areas -

Ease of Doing Business With - 90 %

Quality of Support - 92%

Ease of Setup - 91 %

Ease of Use - 90 %

Product Direction (% positive) - 92%

"Right from the beginning, our mission is to make users of every organization engage with videos and add context along with content. We wanted to empower and put our customers first. I am thrilled that we are recognized as a leader in the Video Email and Sales Engagement space. It is a testament to the fact that we are delivering value to our users, and it is a verdict delivered by them; I am proud that all hard work of the team has paid off," says Karthi Mariappan, CEO and Co-Founder of Hippo Video.

Hippo Video allows easy use of videos throughout the sales process, from recording to sharing to tracking personalized videos inside everyday business tools. It has integrations with major players such as Salesforce, Salesloft, Hubspot, Outreach, LinkedIn, Outlook, Gmail, and seventy other sales and marketing tools. It also comes with practical features such as a teleprompter, video template, and virtual background that enable users to create professional-looking videos at scale.

About G2

G2 is a B2B review website that aggregates user reviews to help businesses make investments and decisions. In addition, the magic quadrant educates firms about the market's competing technology providers and their ability to deliver on what end-users require today and in the future.

About Hippo Video

Hippo Video is a cloud-based video CX platform by Lyceum Technologies Inc, Newark, Delaware. Since its launch, Hippo Video has acquired over 1 Million users before launching the latest video CX platform. It has more than 1,000 business customers globally, including Panasonic, Freshworks, Chargebee, Tailwinds Transportation, Essilor, Clarify Med, etc. Visit: https://www.hippovideo.io for more details.

