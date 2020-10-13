Hippo Video Named Leader in G2 Report for Video Email and Sales Engagement Categories

Through personalized videos, sales teams can increase productivity by 3x. That is why our customers love Hippo Video. Tweet this

"We saw an impressive performance from Hippo Video in our Fall 2020 reports, with them being named a Leader in both our Video Email and Sales Engagement categories and a Momentum Leader in our Video Hosting and Video CMS categories," said Chris Perrine, G2's Vice President for the Asia Pacific. "Video is exploding in use, especially in sales, and from Hippo Video's reviews, we've seen them really delivering for their customers, with 96% saying the product is heading in the right direction."

Videos are becoming a powerful sales weapon in this particularly trying time when sales professionals want to establish trust with prospects and convert opportunities.

With the increase in the adoption of videos, especially in the email format, sales professionals are seeing a new way to bridge the gap of missing human communication and establishing a REAL™ (R - Relevant, E - Emotionally Engaging, A - Actionable, L - Lively) conversation with prospects. When social distancing impedes in-person demonstrations or contract negotiations, asynchronous videos serve as a perfect solution for demos, testimonials, and even for presenting reports.

"2020 is witnessing the largest digital transformation of all times; videos are becoming a central format of communication as businesses embrace on-demand, self-service, and digital content to serve their customers," says Karthi Mariappan, CEO of Hippo Video. "Videos are versatile, they can be a part of any stage of the sales process. They can help engage with more prospects in less time, can be personalized to stand out, can be easily integrated, and work as an excellent metric to track engagement. Through personalized videos created by Hippo Video, sales teams can achieve a productivity increase of up to 3x. That is why our customers love Hippo Video."

Hippo Video offers an unparalleled video recording, sharing, and tracking experience for sales, marketing, and internal communications. It is seamlessly integrated with popular players such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Outreach, LinkedIn, Outlook, Google, etc.

Hippo Video recently raised $4.5 million in a Series A investment round led by Alpha Wave Incubation managed by New York-based fund Falcon Edge. With the funding and many technological product innovations at its helm, it is growing beyond video hosting and management, helping businesses close more deals using video content for sales engagement.

About Hippo Video

Hippo Video is a cloud-based video CX platform by Lyceum Technologies Inc, Newark, Delaware. Since its launch, Hippo Video has acquired over 1 Million users before launching the latest video CX platform. It has more than 1,000 business customers globally, including Panasonic, Freshworks, Chargebee, Tailwinds Transportation, Essilor, Clarify Med, etc. Visit: https://www.hippovideo.io for more details.

