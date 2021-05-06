Hippo Video's new feature helps automate actions from Hubspot & boosts productivity
May 06, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEWARK, Del., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Video, a leading video CX Platform, has rolled out its latest feature based on HubSpot's custom workflow actions API so customers can efficiently automate across both platforms.
This update comes as a response to the increased traction seen for Hippo Video among HubSpot's users. Hippo Video is currently the only HubSpot integrated video platform covering user's video needs throughout the sales cycle, right from video creation, personalization, distribution, and tracking.
"HubSpot is one of our key integrations, and we're excited to see a lot of HubSpot customers adopting videos in their sales process and choosing Hippo Video as their tool of choice. Sales technology is constantly evolving, and videos have transformed the way sales teams are working in the post-pandemic era. This feature enhancement is only a sign of our efforts in that direction." - Karthi Mariappan, CEO, Hippo Video.
Using Custom Workflow Actions, Hubspot users can automate contact creation in Hippo Video based on intent triggers like form submission, page views, asset download, change in lifecycle stage, etc. Marketers can also hand off highly qualified leads to sales by pushing them into Hippo Video for sending out outreach video emails.
"I send outreach campaigns for clients, and this is the only video tool I recommend. It integrates seamlessly into Hubspot and has a lot of valuable internal features." - says a Hippo Video customer review on G2. The company's ongoing efforts to provide customer value and success are evident in the platform's rapid adoption and growing customer base.
Hippo Video recently raised $4.5 million in Series A. Alpha Wave Incubation, managed by New York-based fund Falcon Edge, led the investment round. With the funding and technological innovations at its helm, Hippo Video is growing beyond video hosting and helping businesses accelerate deals using videos.
About Hippo Video
Hippo Video is a cloud-based video CX platform by Lyceum Technologies Inc, Newark, Delaware. Since its launch, Hippo Video has acquired over 1 Million users before launching the latest video CX platform. It has more than 1,000 business customers globally, including Panasonic, Freshworks, Chargebee, Tailwinds Transportation, Essilor, Clarify Med, etc. Visit: https://www.hippovideo.io for more details.
