Hippo Video's new feature helps automate actions from Hubspot & boosts productivity

A lot of HubSpot customers adopt videos in their sales process and are choosing Hippo Video as their tool of choice. Tweet this

"HubSpot is one of our key integrations, and we're excited to see a lot of HubSpot customers adopting videos in their sales process and choosing Hippo Video as their tool of choice. Sales technology is constantly evolving, and videos have transformed the way sales teams are working in the post-pandemic era. This feature enhancement is only a sign of our efforts in that direction." - Karthi Mariappan, CEO, Hippo Video.

Using Custom Workflow Actions, Hubspot users can automate contact creation in Hippo Video based on intent triggers like form submission, page views, asset download, change in lifecycle stage, etc. Marketers can also hand off highly qualified leads to sales by pushing them into Hippo Video for sending out outreach video emails.

"I send outreach campaigns for clients, and this is the only video tool I recommend. It integrates seamlessly into Hubspot and has a lot of valuable internal features." - says a Hippo Video customer review on G2. The company's ongoing efforts to provide customer value and success are evident in the platform's rapid adoption and growing customer base.

Hippo Video recently raised $4.5 million in Series A. Alpha Wave Incubation, managed by New York-based fund Falcon Edge, led the investment round. With the funding and technological innovations at its helm, Hippo Video is growing beyond video hosting and helping businesses accelerate deals using videos.

About Hippo Video

Hippo Video is a cloud-based video CX platform by Lyceum Technologies Inc, Newark, Delaware. Since its launch, Hippo Video has acquired over 1 Million users before launching the latest video CX platform. It has more than 1,000 business customers globally, including Panasonic, Freshworks, Chargebee, Tailwinds Transportation, Essilor, Clarify Med, etc. Visit: https://www.hippovideo.io for more details.

Contact:

Nikhil Premanandan

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +91-9123544570

SOURCE Hippo Video

Related Links

hippovideo.io

