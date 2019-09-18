Hippodrome Unveils Premium Co-Working Space ElevatedNY

Tenants at ElevatedNY will find more than 100,000-square feet of newly remodeled, sophisticated business atmosphere complete with marble floors, stylish artwork, soundproof conference pods and upgraded bathroom facilities. The space includes 23 full office suites spanning as large as 5,100 square feet, 163 private office units for smaller tenants, updated conference rooms and stylish common areas and cafe/lounge spaces.

"We are incredibly excited to announce the launch of ElevatedNY, premium offices at the Hippodrome building in Midtown. Today marks not only a new name for one of the longest-running shared office spaces in New York, but the beginning of a more upscale experience for all of our tenants," said Jon Dario, Chief Operating Officer of Edison Properties, owner of Hippodrome NYC. "By adding these improvements to our unmatched customer service and comprehensive suite of amenities, we can continue to ensure our tenants grow and succeed in this historic building."

ElevatedNY also comes complete with a comprehensive suite of services and modern amenities for tenants, including full reception and concierge services, a dedicated mothers' room, event space, monthly networking events and access to complimentary coffee, tea, sparkling water and other beverages. An on-site management team can also provide tenants with access to a number of professional services including payroll, health benefits, parking, in-suite construction, hotel services, carsharing and storage.

The facility, which includes space on the Hippodrome's 4th, 15th and 18th floors, has operated as shared office space for more than 25 years. It was formerly known as ReadySet! Offices.

"ElevatedNY is already home to a long and diverse list of exciting tenants, ranging from creative businesses and financial advisors to consultants, law firms and more," said ElevatedNY General Manager Georgia Gournas. "In today's market, companies across nearly every industry are seeking a highly flexible, amenitized workplace, and this newly reimagined space will give both our current and future tenants a truly first-class place that can help them propel their business to new heights."

Originally built in 1905, The Hippodrome, was once the premier theater of its age, hosting circuses and popular vaudeville acts such as illusionist Harry Houdini. It was eventually transformed into an office building and acquired by Edison Properties in 1978. Since 2006, the building has been modernized to include a glass curtain wall, and two-story lobby finished in marble and limestone.

The Hippodrome also features landlord-managed security, cleaning, and parking, as well as lobby event space and on-site conference facilities. On-site retail includes: Chase Bank, Fidelity, FedEx, AT&T, Gregory's Coffee, Proper Foods, and Hippodrome Cleaners.

In addition to ElevatedNY, Edison Properties operates Workspace Offices, with locations in Manhattan's SoHo and Inwood neighborhoods. Workspace Offices provides flexible studio and office spaces with phone, internet, common areas with free coffee and tea, free FedEx and UPS package acceptance, loading docks for large deliveries, affordable on-premises storage and discounted parking at Edison ParkFast.

Visit ElevatedNY.com for more information.

About ElevatedNY

ElevatedNY offers premium shared office spaces at the Hippodrome building in Midtown Manhattan. The facility provides a fully modernized work environment, complete with robust IT infrastructure and extremely flexible rental terms. Clients can take their business to new heights with convenient access set in the heart of midtown, offices ranging from single-occupant workspaces up to 5,000 square-foot suites, state-of-the-art conference rooms, kitchens, lounges and on-site reception and concierge service. ElevatedNY is owned and operated by Edison Properties.

About Hippodrome NYC

Centrally located at 1120 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan, the Hippodrome is a modern office building presenting the highest quality service and amenities. The building offers 21 floors of office space with floor plans ranging from 9,562 to 61,084 rentable square feet. Originally constructed as a theater, the building was later transformed into an office building and acquired by Edison Properties in 1978. It was completely modernized between 2006 to 2014 and now includes a glass curtain wall, a two-story lobby finished in marble and limestone and all new building infrastructure. Tenants include Chase Bank, Fidelity Investments, Indeed and Perry Ellis International. For more information visit hippodrome.com .

About Edison Properties

Edison Properties has been a real estate leader for more than 60 years. Starting in 1956 with one parking lot in Newark, N.J., the company is best known for operating businesses in specialized segments of real estate, including parking, mini storage, mixed-use office and flexible workspaces. It also owns and operates multiple mixed-use commercial developments, including the historic Hippodrome building in Midtown Manhattan, and Ironside Newark, the transformative mixed-use workplace at the heart of Newark's downtown revitalization. Edison has grown steadily and conservatively since its founding and now owns and operates over 3 million square feet of property in Manhattan and several million square feet of land elsewhere in New York, New Jersey and Maryland. In all of its activities, Edison employs approximately 700 people. For more information on Edison Properties, visit edisonproperties.com .

SOURCE Hippodrome NYC

Related Links

http://www.hippodrome.com

