Hippo's First Connect Hits 100 Carrier & MGA Milestone and Launches New Appetite Finder Feature

Appetite Finder Checks with Multiple Carriers to Gauge their Appetite for Specific Risk Profiles

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Connect Insurance Services, a digital platform designed to provide independent agents access to some of the nation's top carriers, announced today that it has partnered with Hiscox USA, and subsequently hit the 100-carrier and MGA milestone. First Connect also launched a new Appetite Finder feature today, making it easier for agents to match their client's coverage needs with carrier appetites.

"Our growth is the direct result of our ability to attract a variety of carriers to First Connect and provide independent agents with the optionality they need to build their businesses," said First Connect President, Aviad Pinkovezky.

Recently added to the platform, Hiscox USA provides same-day coverage for small businesses with $5M or less in annual revenue. The carrier allows agents to bind General Liability, Personal Liability, Business Owner's Policy, and Cyber Security coverage through a fast and easy all-digital experience.

"We partnered with First Connect because they go above and beyond for independent agents, making their lives that much easier with an intuitive experience," said Hiscox USA CEO Kevin Kerridge. "We share those same priorities for all of our customers, and champion user-friendly tech solutions for small businesses that simplify, rather than overcomplicate."

The new Appetite Finder checks with multiple carriers to gauge their appetite for a specific risk profile, a complex problem to solve manually due to the dynamic nature of industry changes. The new feature considers both already appointed carriers and new carriers who may be seeking that specific type of business.

"The value we deliver to agents is even more pronounced in a hard market, with rapid developments across the insurance industry. Appetite Finder addresses those challenges, confirming carrier appetite based on geography and business class without the need for a lengthy quote process," said Pinkovezky.

Commercial products have grown increasingly popular among agents navigating a challenging personal lines market. First Connect'sportfolio includes leading commercial carriers like Coterie Insurance.

"Since first partnering with First Connect in 2021, they have become a key distribution channel for Coterie, allowing us to reach independent agents working with small and medium-sized business owners," said Coterie CEO David McFarland. "We've found a great fit with our instant business insurance solution and First Connect agents across the country."

To learn more about how First Connect provides independent agencies access to the leading carriers or to sign up, visit firstconnectinsurance.com.

