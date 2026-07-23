HIPPY and BangorHousing Partner to Bring Evidence-Based Early Learning to Families in Rural Maine

New site embeds home-based early learning directly within public housing, preparing children for kindergarten and beyond

BANGOR, Maine, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY), the global organization that has pioneered evidence-based home visiting for more than 50 years, today announced the launch of a new HIPPY site in Bangor, Maine, in partnership with BangorHousing. The partnership represents an innovative model for embedding evidence-based early learning directly within public housing, reaching families where they already live and building on the supports already in place.

BangorHousing provides stable, quality affordable housing for more than 440 low- and moderate-income families in Penobscot County. HIPPY will serve approximately 10 families this summer through a condensed curriculum for children preparing to enter kindergarten, then expand in the fall to serve 10-15 additional families with the full multi-year curriculum beginning at age 2.

"We are thrilled to serve families in rural Maine through a partnership that meets those most in need exactly where they need it – at home," said Benny Feifel, CEO at HIPPY International. "BangorHousing's commitment to serving whole families, not just households, is what makes this possible, and we're excited to see what it means for children and parents in Bangor."

HIPPY has supported families across the United States for nearly 40 years, currently reaching more than 12,000 children and families through nearly 100 program sites in 20 states and the District of Columbia. HIPPY's trained peer home visitors — often former HIPPY parents themselves — use role-play to model literacy, numeracy, and developmental activities that parents can implement with their children. Delivered in the family's home language and tailored to each child's developmental stage, the program has been shown to improve school readiness, strengthen early math skills, and increase on-time grade promotion.

"For us, the work has never been just about putting a roof over a family's head, it's about what happens inside that home," said Elizabeth Marsh, Director of Resident Services at BangorHousing. "HIPPY is a natural extension of our mission: meeting families where they are, building on their strengths, and expanding two-generation supports that set the foundation for long-term success."

For more information about HIPPY, please visit https://www.hippyus.org/.

SOURCE HIPPY