Hipther Agency announces 17 virtual/hybrid events for 2021 and launches B2B networking platform

TARGU MURES, Romania and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The #hipthers are ready to take on the year 2021 with full strength and the focus is on the continuous growth and expansions.

The 2021 calendar of events will focus more on virtual opportunities and hybrid options where possible:

"Without any doubt, 2021 will be a year during which more conferences will pop up in the virtual sphere and based on the experience we accumulated in 2020, when we had to adapt 80% of our events to virtual and hybrid gatherings, we are ready take on the action. Our focus will remain on Europe and the Americas, but keeping the options open for expanding in Asia and the CIS region. The launch of our very own networking and conferencing is of course an asset which will allow us to help other event organizers to continue their journey next year," stated Zoltán Tűndik, Co-Founder and Head of Business at Hipther Agency.

Hipther Agency is the parent brand of European Gaming, PICANTE, and Gaming Americas and the team has recently announced the creation of two very important Way Seer Boards (advisory boards).

In order, to cover all important topics and regulatory updates, the European Gaming and Gaming Americas Way Seer Boards are join by the biggest names of the gaming and gambling industry.

The Way Seer Boards will orchestrate the eight Virtual Quarterly Meetups which will feature several panel discussions per region and topics that are joined by key industry experts, CEOs, C-Level Executives, Business Development Managers, and sometimes government officials/regulators.

Gaming Americas Quarterly Meetups

The Gaming Americas Quarterly Meetups are designed to keep you up-to-date with what is fresh in the North American and Latin American gambling industry.

The dates of the virtual meetups are the following:

January 28, 2021 – Gaming Americas Q1 Meetup

April 29, 2021 – Gaming Americas Q2 Meetup

August 26, 2021 – Gaming Americas Q3 Meetup

November 18, 2021 – Gaming Americas Q4 Meetup

The tickets are sold at the rate of $99 per Meetup or you can benefit of the full year membership offer and save 25%. You can find more details about the passes here.

The Gaming Americas Way Seer Board consists of the following experts:

Chantal A. Cipriano (Senior Director, Legal & Compliance at Mazooma)

Karen Marcela Sierra – Hughes (Vice President of Latin America & Caribbean at Gaming Laboratories International (GLI))

Dr Laila Mintas (CEO at PlayUp US)

Fernando Saffores (Founder & Director at Focus Gaming News)

Jonodev Chaudhuri (Chair, Indian Law & Policy Practice at Quarles & Brady LLP)

Dr. Joerg Hofmann (Senior Partner at MELCHERS LAW)

Evan Davis (Managing Director, Sports Betting and Gaming for SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory)

Jeremy P. Kleiman (Gaming Attorney and Member at Saiber LLC)

Lloyd Danzig (Founder & CEO at Sharp Alpha Advisors)

The excitement about 2021 is also shared by the above mentioned experts and here are some inputs that were stated:

"Gaming Americas has developed a method to disseminate gaming content and news, ways for businesses to collaborate and the opportunity for relationships to grow. I look forward to joining its Way Seer Advisory Board and helping to advance its initiatives in the gaming industry by providing a legal and regulatory perspective." – Chantal A. Cipriano (Senior Director, Legal & Compliance at Mazooma)

"Gaming Americas has come a long way in a short period and the launch of the virtual Quarterly Meetups will be of great benefit for the North and Latin American gaming industry. It is my honor and I am excited to join the Way Seer board at Gaming Americas and possibly contribute with my experience in the market to the leadership." – Dr. Laila Mintas (CEO at PlayUp US)

"The American gaming market continues to grow exponentially, catalyzed by technology, investment, and legislation. As new and existing participants increasingly seek insight into the industry, thoughtfully-constructed conferences will have the opportunity to serve as nodes that disseminate expertise to key stakeholders. I am excited to join the Gaming Americas Advisory Board alongside a prestigious collection of thought leaders in the space." – Lloyd Danzig (Founder & CEO at Sharp Alpha Advisors)

"I am thrilled to be part of this outstanding group of international experts. The future is bright and Gaming Americas is leading the way!" – Jeremy P. Kleiman (Gaming Attorney and Member at Saiber LLC)

"I'm really proud to participate in such interesting events with other recognized executives around the world. This 'new normality' leads us to think out of the box, offering outstanding solutions and being close to our customers. The Hipther team understood this very well." – Fernando Saffores (Founder & Director at Focus Gaming News)

"Something really big, something global, is being created here. And I am delighted to be a part of it!" – Dr. Joerg Hofmann (Senior Partner at MELCHERS LAW)

"I'm honored and excited to join the Way Seer board for Gaming Americas alongside such a diverse and knowledgeable set of experts from across the gaming community. I look forward to an exciting year of discussions focusing on topics that are of heightened interest to our industry."– Evan Davis (Managing Director, Sports Betting and Gaming for SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory)

For sponsorship/speaking inquiries

For media-related inquiries

European Gaming Quarterly Meetups

The European Gaming Quarterly Meetups are design to keep you up-to-date with what is fresh in the European gambling industry. The meetups also focus on countries in the EEA region and on the CIS countries.

All the 4 meetups in 2021 are virtual and can be attended from the comfort of your office or home.

The virtual meetups are organized quarterly and the calendar looks the following way:

February 11, 2021 – European Gaming Q1 Meetup

June 10, 2021 – European Gaming Q2 Meetup

September 09, 2021 – European Gaming Q3 Meetup

November 16, 2021 – European Gaming Q4 Meetup

The tickets are sold at the rate of 89 EUR per Meetup or you can benefit of the full year membership offer and save 25%. You can find more details about the passes here.

The following expert have been appointed to the European Gaming Advisory Board:

Raffaela Zillner , LL.M (General Secretariat of the Austrian Association for Betting and Gambling (OVWG))

Nadiya Attard (Director of Sales at Relax Gaming)

Charmaine Hogan (Head of Regulatory Affairs Playtech)

Jessica Maier (Chief Risk Officer, Head of Legal and Compliance at Push Gaming)

Sissel Weitzhandler (Chief Compliance Officer at Play'n GO)

Bahar Alaeddini (Partner at Harris Hagan)

Dr. Joerg Hofmann (Partner at MELCHERS LAW)

Morten Ronde (CEO at Danish Online Gambling Association and Managing Partner at Nordic Gambling)

Pieter Remmers (CEO at Assissa Consultancy Europe)

Gustaf Hoffstedt (Secretary-General at the Swedish Trade Association for Online Gambling)

Andrius Gabnys (Attorney At Law – Gabnys Law Firm)

Dr. Simon Planzer (Partner at PLANZER LAW)

The members of the European Gaming Way Seers Board have been eager to express their inputs about the quarterly meetup initiative:

"It's great to see European Gaming Media and Events challenging the 'new normal' of gaming conferences. I'm delighted to be part of this journey as a member of the advisory board." – Jessica Maier (Chief Risk Officer, Head of Legal and Compliance at Push Gaming)

"This is a great initiative. I look forward to participating in this project together with the other members of the advisory board." – Charmaine Hogan (Head of Regulatory Affairs at Playtech)

"Regular exchanges of experts not only strengthen the industry's networking, but also support the goal of keeping gambling safe, fun and responsible. I am therefore very pleased to support the project as a member of the Advisory Board." – Dr. Raffaela Zillner, LL.M (General Secretariat of the Austrian Association for Betting and Gambling (OVWG))

"European Gaming is the organization where I feel at home. It will be interesting to say the least to be involved as a member of the advisory board." – Andrius Gabnys (Attorney At Law – Gabnys Law Firm)

"European Gaming has developed into the obvious choice for anyone in search of knowledge and insight regarding the gambling industry. I look forward to not merely observe its future development, but take part of it." – Gustaf Hoffstedt (Secretary-General at the Swedish Trade Association for Online Gambling)

"I have come to know Zoltan as a self-made man who has learned to understand the gambling industry within a relatively short period of time and created a position for himself and his activities. The boutique format conferences that Zoltan set up a couple of years ago definitely created a 'must attend' event for all of us that want to stay informed." – Pieter Remmers (CEO at Assissa Consultancy Europe)

"During the journey through a regulatory landscape that is constantly changing, regular updates are essential. The quarterly meetups series is both a safety belt and a navigation system. Delighted to be one of the navigators." - Dr. Joerg Hofmann (Partner at MELCHERS LAW)

For sponsorship/speaking inquiries

For media-related inquiries

Hybrid events in Europe

The team is eager to get back to in person conferences and without any doubt, there will be some opportunities for delegates to connect in 2021.

The calendar for the gaming portfolio has been adapted in a matter in which IF NEEDED, the conference can shift to just virtual edition. Here is how it looks:

March 30, 2021 - Prague Gaming Summit (Hybrid – Live + Virtual) ( Prague, Czech Republic )

(Hybrid – Live + Virtual) ( ) May 13, 2021 - MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit and BSG Awards (Hybrid – Live + Virtual) ( Riga, Latvia )

(Hybrid – Live + Virtual) ( ) September 22, 2021 - CEEGC Budapest and CEEG Awards (Hybrid – Live + Virtual)

(Hybrid – Live + Virtual) November 4, 2021 - European Gaming Congress and SEG Awards (Hybrid – Live + Virtual) ( Athens, Greece )

TECH Conference Europe series

Additionally, the team is adapting all the tech industry conferences to virtual mode. Thus, in 2021 all editions of TECH Conference Europe and the PICANTE Marketing Summit, will be held online, the calendar looking the following way:

April 15, 2021 - TECH Conference CEE (Virtual)

- TECH Conference CEE (Virtual) June 15, 2021 - TECH Conference Baltics (Virtual)

- TECH Conference Baltics (Virtual) July 21, 2021 - PICANTE MARKETING Summit (Virtual)

- PICANTE MARKETING Summit (Virtual) October 21, 2021 - TECH Conference Europe (Autumn Edition) – Virtual

For sponsorship/speaking inquiries

For media-related inquiries

In other news, Hipther Agency has launched WireUp, a B2B networking platform

The team at Hipther Agency has also announced the launch of WireUp, a social networking platform which enables like-minded industry professionals to connect.

Offering a space to share ideas, create groups, video meetings, chat functions and conference hosting, the platform is also ideal for B2B companies looking to increase their brand exposure, as well as share their news, updates and services.

Providing users with a Facebook and LinkedIn inspired UX, WireUp has been developed to be as intuitive and user-friendly as possible to deliver a first-class networking service tailored to the ongoing business environment.

The profile-creation process has been designed to be instantly seamless, all content from WireUp can also be shared externally across social channels, as well as allowing users to share posts via WhatsApp.

WireUp's Business suite will also allow brands to post their own content via the platform, as well as a series of premium advertising options. From 2021, companies will also be able to host their own webinars, as well as virtual conferences.

Already beta-tested, WireUp first went live during the Hipther Festival in October, with user feedback rigorously analysed and applied via the enhancement of the platform's code and UI.

Hipther Agency plans to continue rolling out a host of features and functionalities through 2020 and beyond, as well as offering access to its roster of hugely popular conferences and the ability to interact with speakers and other participants.

To sign-up to the WireUp networking platform, please visit: https://wireup.zone/

Hipther Agency press contacts:

Zoltan Tuendik, Head of Business

[email protected], +40 735 559 234

Alex Marginean, Marketing Specialist

[email protected], +40 731 394 220

About Hipther Agency

One Stop Agency for multiple industries, services and activities.

HIPTHER AGENCY is the parent brand of several leading news outlets and international conferences that cover several industries such as Entertainment, Technology, Gaming and Gambling, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Quantum Technology, Legal Cannabis, Health and Lifestyle, VR/AR, eSports and many more.

For more details visit www.hipther.agency

SOURCE Hipther Agency