HIPTHER Agency Announces Two Groundbreaking Autumn Events in Budapest and Warsaw Following the Spring Season's Sold-Out Success

BUDAPEST, Hungary and WARSAW, Poland, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh from the triumphant Prague Gaming & TECH Summit (flickr album) and the MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit in Riga (flickr album), both of which were sold-out events, HIPTHER Agency is excited to announce its two eagerly anticipated autumn events: GamingTECH CEE Summit and the European Gaming Congress, to be held in Budapest and Warsaw, respectively.

HIPTHER Agency, renowned for hosting industry-leading events throughout Europe, is now poised to lead the conversation around the latest tech innovations in gaming, artificial intelligence, fintech, and blockchain at the GamingTECH CEE Summit, scheduled for September 26-27 at The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest.

GamingTECH CEE, formerly known as CEEGC, is entering its seventh year as the foremost autumn event in the Central and Eastern European region. The conference has a tradition of uniting key players in the gaming industry, offering valuable insights, and fostering quality networking. More details about the event and ticket purchases can be found on the conference's website here.

Subsequently, on October 31, the European Gaming Congress will commence at InterContinental Warsaw. This influential gathering attracts compliance experts, regulators, and gaming industry professionals from across the continent, facilitating discussions on the latest updates on gambling industry compliance across various European regions. The Congress, which has seen remarkable success over the past eight years, promises to continue its legacy of connecting industry stakeholders during its summits and meetups. Information about the event and ticketing can be accessed here.

Zoltan Tuendik, Co-Founder & Head of Business at HIPTHER, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming events: "Following the tremendous success of our spring summits, we are eager to provide these unrivaled opportunities for attendees to engage with industry leaders, keep abreast of the latest trends and advancements, and establish meaningful connections. At HIPTHER, we strive to create environments that encourage learning, networking, and growth. We are thrilled to gather industry stakeholders to share insights, foster collaboration, and shape the future of the gaming industry."

About HIPTHER Agency

HIPTHER Agency is the parent brand of several leading news outlets and international conferences. The company covers diverse sectors, including Entertainment, Technology, Gaming and Gambling, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Quantum Technology, Legal Cannabis, Health and Lifestyle, VR/AR, and eSports. With its wide-reaching influence, HIPTHER Agency hosts strategic events across Europe throughout the year, connecting industry leaders and fostering innovation.

For additional details regarding speakers, agenda, and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Zoltan Tuendik,Head of Business at [email protected] or +40 735 559 234.



For media partnerships, please contact Maria E. Arnidou at [email protected] or +30 693 1511 965.

SOURCE Hipther Agency